Steelers-Bills total on move, on pace to be lowest playoff total since 2009
Steelers-Bills total on move, on pace to be lowest playoff total since 2009

Updated Jan. 13, 2024 1:05 p.m. ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers-Buffalo Bills wild-card contest has become more about the snow than football. 

Buffalo, winners of the AFC East, is playing host to Pittsburgh on Monday, with a berth in the AFC Divisional Round on the line. The Bills are 9-point favorites as of Saturday morning.

But whichever team hopes to emerge victorious will have to deal with some … inclimate weather. 

The total (Over/Under) for Monday's game opened at 43.5, but as the temperature has worsened, so has the total. 

As of Saturday morning, the total was 33 at DraftKings Sportsbook, which would've be the lowest total for a playoff game since 2009, when the Ravens faced the Titans in the AFC Divisional Round. The total for that game was 33.5.

In that game, Kerry Collins started for Tennessee, and Joe Flacco started for Baltimore. The Ravens won 13-10, as the Under hit.

AccuWeather is predicting a high of 18 degrees, wind gusts of 32 miles per hour and 3.2 inches of snow, with a 96% chance of precipitation. 

The AccuWeather "RealFeel" is set at 1 degree.

With the game moving to Monday, the total is on the move, too. Monday's total is up to 37.5.

For those wondering how teams do in wind games historically, here is a trend that sticks out: Since 2003, there have been 28 playoff games with an average temperature of less than 40 degrees and average win speeds between 10 and 19 MPH. The Under has hit in 19 of those games with one push (68%).

