Are Jordan Love, Jalen Hurts top 10 QBs?
Are Jordan Love, Jalen Hurts top 10 QBs?

Updated Jul. 16, 2024 1:41 a.m. ET

It's difficult to find consensus on the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but the debate rages on nonetheless. A new list of the top 10 NFL QBs according to executives, coaches and scouts via ESPN is making the rounds, and Colin Cowherd weighed in on Monday's episode of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

Not too controversial is Patrick Mahomes at No. 1. The rest of the list shakes out as follows: Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, C.J. Stroud, Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott

Cowherd opened the debate by declaring that he thinks that Prescott should not have been included while the Packers' Jordan Love unequivocally tops him.

"Jordan Love is better than Dak [Prescott]," he said. "He's more fluid, he's got better whip as an arm, he moves better, fewer injuries." 

The Packers finished 9-8 last year before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs with first-year starter Jordan Love at QB. The Cowboys were knocked out in the wild-card round of the playoffs by the Packers after going 12-5 in the regular season. 

The crew on "Undisputed" built upon the conversation, and Keyshawn Johnson took issue with Jalen Hurts' absence from the list.

"Jalen Hurts should be on the list somewhere. Every year he's been to the playoffs as a full-time starter, took his team to the Super Bowl," he said.

Skip Bayless agreed, saying, "I'll take Jalen Hurts over Dak Prescott any Sunday or Monday or Thursday that you'll give him to me and I will be ecstatic, because I will win more games with Jalen Hurts than I will with Dak Prescott."

Training camp kicks off in the coming days for rookies and veterans alike, and those on the list and off of it will have the chance to prove themselves again.

