Seahawks Win NFC West, Herbert Makes History

On Sunday afternoon, the NFC West was won, while the NFC East is still up for grabs.

Check out what else happened in the second window of Week 16.

Seattle locks up the NFC West

It wasn't pretty, but Seattle defended its home turf in knocking off the LA Rams, 20-9, earning the division crown in the process.

It was a slow start for Seattle's offense, as quarterback Russell Wilson failed to find the end zone in the first half.

Wilson did find some of his rhythm after the break, and finished the day with 225 yards and one touchdown, while adding another score on the ground.

After coming out blazing to begin the season, Wilson has tossed just one touchdown in four of the last five games – but on Sunday, he got it done when it counted.

Meanwhile, the opposing quarterback – Jared Goff – was less that spectacular, completing 24 of 43 passes for 234 yards and one interception, finishing the day with a 61.6 passer rating.

It marked Goff's third game of the season without a touchdown pass, and second time against the Seahawks this year..

Dalton out-duels Hurts

On the strength of Andy Dalton's arm, Dallas took down division-rival Philadelphia on Sunday, 37-17, eliminating the Eagles from playoff contention.

Dallas is now tied with the Washington Football Team atop the NFC East (6-9) with just one game remaining for the division's automatic playoff bid.

Dalton finished with 377 yards through the air, three touchdowns and just one interception, earning a 134.7 passer rating on the day.

Both Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper surpassed 100 yards receiving, while Gallup added two scores and a highlight-reel catch.

Ezekiel Elliot hit the 100-yard mark on the ground for just the second time this season, putting up 105 yards on 19 carries.

The Cowboys defense did its part as well, picking off Jalen Hurts twice and bottling him up after he gave Philly a 14-3 lead with an 81-yard TD pass to DeSean Jackson.

The rookie Hurts capped off another impressive performance with 342 passing yards and a TD, but he added a lost fumble to his two interceptions.

Washington comes up short

With the NFC East title on the line, Washington failed to earn its first division crown since 2015, losing to Carolina at home, 20-13.

It's been a carousel of a season for the NFC East, with each team holding both first place and last place at one point in the year.

WFT quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed for 36 yards in the first half, but added in three turnovers – two interceptions and a fumble – before he was eventually replaced by Taylor Heinicke.

Heinicke, a former Panthers backup, went 12-of-19 for 137 yards and one touchdown.

The one bright spot for Washington was rookie standout Chase Young, who kept the Football Team in the game in the third quarter.

The division will be decided in Week 17. If WFT wins at Philly, its in.

If Washington loses, the winner of Cowboys at Giants is in.

Herbert leads the charge

The Chargers came out on top in another close call, defeating the Broncos, 19-16.

It was just your average day for Herbert, setting more rookie records while tossing for 253 yards and one touchdown.

Herbert joined rare company, becoming just the second quarterback in league history to eclipse 4,000 passing yards through his 14 career starts

The other is Patrick Mahomes.

Herbert spread the love, passing it to seven different receivers, but his favorite target was Mike Williams, who also made plays on defense Sunday.

