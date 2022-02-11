Seattle Seahawks hire Sean Desai, Karl Scott to revamp defense

Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks made some big coaching changes on Friday. 

Just like that, Pete Carroll’s new-look defensive staff is starting to take shape.

The Seahawks have been looking for a new coach to lead the defense since parting ways with defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis in January. 

On Friday, Seattle hired former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai and former Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Karl Scott, following the recent promotion of Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator. 

The 38-year-old Desai has been hired under the title of associate head coach — defense. He is one of the youngest coaches in the league to hold such a high-ranking title. This comes after he became the first coordinator of Indian descent in NFL history upon getting promoted to DC one year ago in Chicago. 

What's more, Seattle has cut ties with offensive line coach Mike Solari. The Seahawks will reportedly promote run-game coordinator Andy Dickerson to OL coach, per Bally Sports.

