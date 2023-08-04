National Football League
Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge suspended 6 games for violating personal conduct policy
Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge suspended 6 games for violating personal conduct policy

Published Aug. 4, 2023 5:01 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge was suspended Friday for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Eskridge will be permitted to participate in all preseason games and practices but will have to leave the team before the start of the regular season. He will be permitted to return to the active roster on Oct. 23 following Seattle’s Week 7 game vs. Arizona.

In a statement, the Seahawks said, "We are aware of the situation involving Dee Eskridge and have followed league and law enforcement protocol."

Eskridge was a second-round pick by Seattle in the 2021 draft, but he has struggled to stay on the field because of injuries. He played in 20 of 34 regular-season games in his two seasons and has a combined 17 receptions and one touchdown. Eskridge was in line to be the No. 4 wide receiver in Seattle’s offense this season after the team drafted Jaxson Smith-Njigba in the first round.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

