Seahawks vs. Vikings odds: How to bet, point spread, picks, more

The Minnesota Vikings might be 0-2 to start the 2021 NFL season, yes, but their two losses have been by a combined four points, or just two points per game.

Coincidentally, the Vikings are right around 2-point underdogs as they host the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday's late window in Week 3. Will this be the week they break through in the win column?

Here are the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under and picks from our betting expert on Seahawks vs. Vikings ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS @ MINNESOTA VIKINGS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -2 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.50 total); Vikings +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "This game is one where I have two things going for me.

"First: The Vikings NEED to win, or their season is over. If they go 0-3, Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins will need to call the movers to pack their stuff after the season.

"Last weekend against the Cardinals, the Vikings looked much different than Week 1. Minnesota scored at will against Arizona, and while they did allow points, the Cardinals had a bunch of off-script throws by Murray that went for six. And while the Seahawks are better than the Vikings no matter where they play, I like the desperate nature of Minnesota in this spot.

"Second: The public is all over Seattle, and it's never a bad thing to fade the public in situational spots."

PICK: Vikings (+2 at FOX Bet) lose by fewer than 2 points or win outright

