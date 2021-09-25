National Football League
Seahawks vs. Vikings odds: How to bet, point spread, picks, more Seahawks vs. Vikings odds: How to bet, point spread, picks, more
National Football League

Seahawks vs. Vikings odds: How to bet, point spread, picks, more

2 hours ago

The Minnesota Vikings might be 0-2 to start the 2021 NFL season, yes, but their two losses have been by a combined four points, or just two points per game.

Coincidentally, the Vikings are right around 2-point underdogs as they host the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday's late window in Week 3. Will this be the week they break through in the win column?

Here are the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under and picks from our betting expert on Seahawks vs. Vikings (with all odds via FOX Bet).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS @ MINNESOTA VIKINGS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -2 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.50 total); Vikings +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "This game is one where I have two things going for me.

"First: The Vikings NEED to win, or their season is over. If they go 0-3, Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins will need to call the movers to pack their stuff after the season.

"Last weekend against the Cardinals, the Vikings looked much different than Week 1. Minnesota scored at will against Arizona, and while they did allow points, the Cardinals had a bunch of off-script throws by Murray that went for six. And while the Seahawks are better than the Vikings no matter where they play, I like the desperate nature of Minnesota in this spot.

"Second: The public is all over Seattle, and it's never a bad thing to fade the public in situational spots."

PICK: Vikings (+2 at FOX Bet) lose by fewer than 2 points or win outright

Ready to place your bets? Sign up at FOX Bet right here!

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, a weekly $25,000 contest across college football and, of course, the $1,000,000 NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Gambling
share story
NFL Week 3 Odds, Picks
National Football League

NFL Week 3 Odds, Picks

NFL Week 3 Odds, Picks
NFL Sunday is officially here. Check out the lines on every game in Week 3 and picks from our analysts here.
20 mins ago
How to Bet Dolphins vs. Raiders
National Football League

How to Bet Dolphins vs. Raiders

How to Bet Dolphins vs. Raiders
After winning as an underdog in back-to-back weeks, can the Raiders take care of business as a favorite against Miami?
54 mins ago
How To Bet: Bears-Browns
National Football League

How To Bet: Bears-Browns

How To Bet: Bears-Browns
Betting odds and Colin Cowherd's expert pick for the Week 3 matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns.
1 hour ago
How To Bet: WFT-Bills
National Football League

How To Bet: WFT-Bills

How To Bet: WFT-Bills
Betting odds and Colin Cowherd's expert analysis on the Washington Football Team vs. Buffalo Bills Week 3 NFL game.
1 hour ago
How To Bet Ravens-Lions
National Football League

How To Bet Ravens-Lions

How To Bet Ravens-Lions
With the Ravens heavy favorites against the Lions, our betting expert explains why a teaser could be your best bet on Sunday.
1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes