Seahawks vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 9

The Arizona Cardinals will visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a Week 9 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Seahawks vs. 49ers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 8.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Cardinals @ Seahawks Odds

Moneyline

Seahawks: -455

Cardinals: +350

Spread

Seahawks -8.5: -108

Cardinals +8.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 39.5: -102

Under 39.5: -118

Cardinals @ Seahawks Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

The Seahawks have won 10 straight against the Cardinals, with seven wins by double digits since 2021.

Seattle leads the NFL in yards per play allowed (4.2), while Arizona’s offense ranks fifth-worst in yards per play (4.8).

Drew Lock completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions against Arizona in Week 2, posting a 139.1 passer rating.

The Cardinals have lost 18 straight games outside SoFi Stadium and AT&T Stadium.

The Pick: Seahawks -8.5

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals