National Football League
National Football League
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 9
Updated Nov. 8, 2026 1:08 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Arizona Cardinals will visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a Week 9 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Seahawks vs. 49ers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 8.
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Moneyline
- Seahawks: -455
- Cardinals: +350
Spread
- Seahawks -8.5: -108
- Cardinals +8.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 39.5: -102
- Under 39.5: -118
From FOX Sports Research:
- The Seahawks have won 10 straight against the Cardinals, with seven wins by double digits since 2021.
- Seattle leads the NFL in yards per play allowed (4.2), while Arizona’s offense ranks fifth-worst in yards per play (4.8).
- Drew Lock completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions against Arizona in Week 2, posting a 139.1 passer rating.
- The Cardinals have lost 18 straight games outside SoFi Stadium and AT&T Stadium.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
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