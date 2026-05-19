Seahawks Star Jaxon Smith-Njigba On NFL Trophy Gaffe: 'Getting Disrespectful'

Plenty of people have botched the pronunciation of Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba's name, but the NFL invented a new way to fumble it.

Smith-Njigba, who earned 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors, posted a video of his trophy for the award, which reads "2025 Defensive Player of the Year," instead of "2025 Offensive Player of the Year."

"It's getting disrespectful, guys," Smith-Njigba said in a video he posted to his Instagram account about the trophy.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told The Athletic that Smith-Njigba will receive a new trophy following the error, and apologized on behalf of the league.

"The league made the mistake. We sincerely apologize to Jaxon for the error and are in the process of creating and shipping him a new trophy," McCarthy added in his comments to The Athletic. "Of course, like the teams he played against this year, we know how great an offensive player he is. We just had a problem spelling it."

When Smith-Njigba was named the winner of the award back in February, comedian Druski mispronounced his name at the NFL Honors. Druski said he attempted to apologize to Smith-Njigba after the mishap, but didn't hear back from him.

As for the year that the "2025 Offensive Player of the Year" is coming off, Smith-Njigba, a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons, totaled 119 receptions for an NFL-high 1,793 yards (15.1 yards per reception) and 10 touchdowns in the regular season, helping the receiver earn his first career All-Pro honor.

Smith-Njigba's 19 receptions were fourth in the sport, and his 10 receiving touchdowns were tied with Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver and fellow two-time Pro Bowler Puka Nacua for sixth. Smith-Njigba led the NFL with 1,378 yards when lined up as an outside receiver, according to Next Gen Stats.

Then, in the postseason, he logged 17 receptions for 199 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by a 153-yard performance against the Rams in the NFC Championship Game en route to Seattle's Super Bowl LX triumph.

In 2024, Smith-Njigba totaled 100 receptions for 1,130 yards (11.3 yards per reception) and six touchdowns. Smith-Njigba, who Seattle selected with the No. 20 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, has never missed a game in his three-year NFL career (2023-25). In March, he signed a four-year, $168.6 million extension, with the $42.15 million average annual value an NFL record for a wide receiver.

As for Smith-Njigba's franchise standing, his 119 receptions and 1,793 receiving yards in 2025 are each first in a single season in Seahawks history, with his 100 receptions in 2024 tied with wide receiver Tyler Lockett (2020) for second. Furthermore, Smith-Njigba already stands 10th in franchise history with 282 career receptions and 20 receiving touchdowns, while being 11th with 3,551 receiving yards.