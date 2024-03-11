National Football League
Seahawks bring back star DL Leonard Williams on three-year deal
Seahawks bring back star DL Leonard Williams on three-year deal

Published Mar. 11, 2024 8:42 p.m. ET

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams is returning to the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year deal worth an average of $21.5 million per year, NFL.com reported on Monday.

Williams split the 2023 NFL season between the Seahawks and New York Giants. He finished with 5.5 sacks and 62 combined tackles.

Williams spent the first four-and-a-half seasons of his NFL career with the New York Jets (2015-19) before a midseason trade to the Giants in 2019. He's a one-time Pro Bowler.

