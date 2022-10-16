National Football League
Sauce Gardner dons Cheesehead after Jets upset Packers
2 hours ago

The New York Jets picked up a massive upset over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday, and rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner found a uniquely Lambeau way to celebrate.

Gardner danced on the field after the 27-10 victory — wearing a cheesehead, the iconic longtime headwear of diehard Packers fans.

Allen Lazard, who was held to a good-not-great stat line of four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown against the Jets, did not seem to take kindly to Gardner's stunt. Lazard knocked the cheesehead off of Gardner as both players left the field. 

However, the veteran Packers receiver downplayed the incident postgame:

The Packers are reeling after losing their second straight game. They lost to the Jets' MetLife Stadium neighbor, the New York Giants, in London last week. The Jets, meanwhile, are now 4-2 and 3-0 since starting quarterback Zach Wilson returned from a preseason injury. The Giants are also riding high after their comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens improved their record to 5-1.

In addition to Gardner, the Jets also got some clutch performances from their young players on offense. Wilson, the second-year former No. 2 overall pick from BYU, completed 10 of 18 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown while rookie running back Breece Hall rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

'We are just so blessed to be part of this great journey'

'We are just so blessed to be part of this great journey'
New York Jets Breece Hall joined Tom Rinaldi after the New York Jets' 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The win carried some extra personal significance for Wilson. Before the game, Wilson's father Mike Wilson tweeted that he and Zach used to study Rodgers as Zach chased his dream of being an NFL quarterback.

