National Football League Saquon Barkley headed to the Eagles; latest NFC, NFC East, Super Bowl odds Published Mar. 11, 2024 4:43 p.m. ET

The Saquon Barkley era in New York is over.

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly agreed to sign the bruising two-time Pro Bowler to a three-year deal worth up to $37.75 million.

The news had an immediate impact on the betting lines, shifting divisional, conference and Super Bowl futures for Philly.

Although details surrounding the deal are still emerging, let's examine how sportsbooks adjusted the lines to reflect Barkley leaving New York for Philadelphia.

The Dallas Cowboys opened as the favorite to win the NFC East at +100, with the Eagles right behind them at +160. Saquon's reported signing has already shifted those odds, with the Eagles shortening to +140 while Dallas lengthened to +130.

Immediately after the Super Bowl, the Eagles were tied with the Cowboys for the third-lowest odds to win the NFC at +800. After Barkley's change of scenery, the Eagles are tied with the Cowboys at +750.

The most drastic shift for Philadelphia after the Barkley trade news broke was its Super Bowl odds. The franchise's odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2025 went to +1800 from +2000.

FOX Sports' "The Herd" host, Colin Cowherd, shared his thoughts on the impact Barkley's move will have on Philadelphia.

"Saquon Barkley to the Eagles. I mean he's obviously a great player, also you don't have to be quite as [reliant] on Jalen Hurts' legs … you now have a star back…Wooo!"

