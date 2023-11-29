National Football League San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Prediction, odds, picks Published Nov. 29, 2023 3:53 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

In a battle featuring two teams coming off wins, the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) will meet the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1). The 49ers have taken three in a row, the Eagles five in a row. San Francisco is favored by 3 points.

The Eagles defeated the Buffalo Bills in a 37-34 overtime thriller their last time out, while the 49ers easily dispatched the Seattle Seahawks 31-13 in their Week 12 contest.

Which squad will keep their winning streak intact and lay claim to the NFC throne?

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the 49ers and Eagles — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from our betting analyst Will Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

49ers vs. Eagles Odds & Betting Lines

49ers vs Eagles Betting Information updated as of November 28, 2023, 11:33 PM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds 49ers -3 -102 -118 46.5 -110 -110

49ers vs. Eagles Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: San Francisco (-3)

Pick OU: Over (46.5)

Prediction: San Francisco 26 - Philadelphia 21

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Will Hill

I’m surprised this number has hit 3, but I understand it.

This is a great spot for the visitors here. Not only do they have revenge in mind for the NFC Championship Game — where they lost their quarterbacks due to injury — but they have a major rest advantage. The 49ers last played in Seattle on Thanksgiving, and will have 10 days off to rest and prepare.

The Eagles will be coming off of an overtime game where they essentially played five quarters against the Bills, which followed a Monday night game against the Kansas Chiefs the week prior.

This situation favors the 49ers, and I think they get it done.

PICK: 49ers (-3) to win by more than 3 points

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Philadelphia

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: Watch on FOX

49ers vs. Eagles Recent Matchups

Over their last five meetings, Philadelphia has put up three wins against San Francisco.

Over their last five head-to-head matchups, Philadelphia has put up 135 points, while San Francisco has tallied 91.

San Francisco Betting Info

Against the spread, San Francisco is 6-5-0 this season.

The 49ers have covered the spread five times this season (5-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

San Francisco games in 2023 have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

When playing as the moneyline favorite, the 49ers are 8-3 (winning 72.7% of the time).

San Francisco is 7-3 (winning 70% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the 49ers a 60.8% chance to win.

49ers Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 250.1 (2,751) 8 Rush yards 136 (1,496) 7 Points scored 28.2 (310) 5 Pass yards against 213.3 (2,346) 12 Rush yards against 82 (902) 2 Points allowed 15.5 (170) 1

San Francisco's Key Players

Offense

Christian McCaffrey's rushing stat line this season includes 939 yards (first in the NFL) and 11 TDs. He's averaging 85.4 yards per game and 4.9 per attempt (ninth in the NFL).

McCaffrey has 58 targets, 48 catches, 389 receiving yards and five TDs in the passing game.

Brock Purdy has 2,871 passing yards (eighth in the NFL), 19 touchdowns (seventh in the NFL) and six interceptions this year. He has completed 70.2% of his attempts, averaging 261 yards per game and 9.4 per attempt.

He has also rushed for 122 yards (fourth on the 49ers) and added two touchdowns on the ground, while averaging 11.1 rushing yards per game.

Brandon Aiyuk has five touchdown catches this season, and has 45 catches for 881 yards (10th in the NFL) on 65 targets, while averaging 4.5 catches and 88.1 yards per game.

George Kittle has 46 receptions for 667 yards and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 61 times in the air attack, and averages 4.2 receptions and 60.6 yards through 11 games played.

Defense

Over on defense, Fred Warner has three interceptions (seventh in the NFL) to go with 95 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and eight passes defended in 2023.

Nick Bosa has eight sacks (first on the 49ers) as well as nine TFL and 33 tackles.

Dre Greenlaw has collected 79 tackles, five TFL, and 1.5 sacks this year. He's second on the 49ers in tackles.

Charvarius Ward has two interceptions with 51 tackles, one TFL, and 15 passes defended.

Philadelphia Betting Info

Philadelphia have put together a 7-2-2 record against the spread this year.

This season, Philadelphia games have hit the over six times.

The Eagles won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Philadelphia has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +130.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Eagles.

Eagles Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 231 (2,541) 13 Rush yards 133.3 (1,466) 8 Points scored 28.2 (310) 5 Pass yards against 255.7 (2,813) 29 Rush yards against 85.3 (938) 3 Points allowed 22.4 (246) 20

Philadelphia's Key Players

Offense

Through 11 games played this year, Jalen Hurts has amassed 2,697 passing yards, while throwing 18 touchdowns (10th in the NFL) against 10 interceptions and completing 67.6% of his attempts.

He's added 410 yards on the ground (second on the Eagles), while scoring 11 rushing touchdowns. He's averaging 37.3 yards per game and 3.6 per attempt.

A.J. Brown has put together a 2023 campaign that includes 73 catches (10th in the NFL) for 1,050 yards (fourth in the NFL) and seven receiving touchdowns (fifth in the NFL) over 11 games played. He has been on the receiving end of 105 targets and is averaging 6.6 receptions per game.

D'Andre Swift is averaging 70 rushing yards per game this season (770 total yards to rank fourth in the NFL), while scoring four rushing touchdowns.

Swift's statistic output includes 34 receptions (3.1 per game) on 39 targets for 201 yards (18.3 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

DeVonta Smith has 738 receiving yards and five touchdowns from 55 receptions after getting 76 targets.

Defense

Reed Blankenship has amassed two TFL, 70 tackles, and two interceptions over nine games in 2023.

Kevin Byard has registered 84 tackles and one interception over 10 games.

Over the 2023 campaign, Josh Sweat has 30 tackles, six TFL, and 6.5 sacks through 11 games.

Nicholas Morrow has 47 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, and one pass defended.

Patrick Mahomes tops Mahomes Mountain (Nick's QB Tiers) thru Week 12 | First Things First Nick Wright, Greg Jennings, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes reveal the latest edition of Mahomes Mountain (Nick’s QB Tiers) entering Week 12. Notable movements include Patrick Mahomes at the top, flanked by Dak Prescott & Jalen Hurts. Trevor Lawrence, Lamar Jackson and C.J. Stroud round out the Top 6 QBs in Nick’s NFL Tiers.

share