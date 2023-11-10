National Football League San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Prediction, odds, picks Updated Nov. 10, 2023 1:02 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) will be trying to continue a five-game winning run against the San Francisco 49ers (5-3). Despite that, the 49ers are the favorites, expected to win by at least a field goal but less than a touchdown (currently -3).

The Jaguars took down the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-10 in their last game, while the 49ers lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 31-17 in their most recent matchup.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the 49ers and Jaguars — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from Chris "The Bear" Fallica.

49ers vs. Jaguars Odds & Betting Lines

49ers vs Jaguars Betting Information updated as of November 8, 2023, 5:33 AM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds 49ers -3 -112 -108 46.5 -105 -115

49ers vs. Jaguars Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Jacksonville (+3)

Pick OU: Under (46.5)

Prediction: Jacksonville 24 - San Francisco 20

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica

The Niners needed the week off after three straight losses, and while it looks like Trent Williams will be out, Deebo Samuel will be back, which should help the Niners offense here.

Jacksonville has won five straight, but this is a huge step up from the teams it has faced recently.

Hopefully, Chase Young can impact the Niners pass rush and defense, which have been lacking lately. My faith in the Niners will hopefully be realized here.

PICK: 49ers (-3) to win by more than 3 points

Can Brock Purdy, 49ers bounce back against Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars?

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Jacksonville

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

TV: Watch on FOX

49ers vs. Jaguars Recent Matchups

San Francisco holds a 3-1 record against Jacksonville in their last four matchups.

Jacksonville has been outpaced by 59 points in its last four tilts against San Francisco.

San Francisco Betting Info

San Francisco has four wins in eight games versus the spread this year.

The 49ers have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 3-point favorites this season.

San Francisco games in 2023 have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).

When playing as moneyline favorites, the 49ers are 5-3, earning a victory 62.5% of the time.

San Francisco has gone 4-3 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -166 or shorter (57.1%).

The 49ers have a 62.4% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

49ers Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 243.1 (1,945) 8 Rush yards 133.5 (1,068) 5 Points scored 27.3 (218) 7 Pass yards against 228.9 (1,831) 19 Rush yards against 86.1 (689) 5 Points allowed 17.5 (140) 4

San Francisco's Key Players

Offense

Christian McCaffrey's rushing output this season includes 652 yards (first in the NFL) and nine TDs. He is averaging 81.5 yards per game and 4.8 per attempt (seventh in the NFL).

He's hauled in 32 passes (on 37 targets) for 292 receiving yards with four touchdowns. He's averaging 36.5 receving yards and 4.0 catches per game.

Brock Purdy has thrown for 2,033 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this year. He is averaging 254.1 yards per game and 9.1 per attempt, while completing 68.3%.

He has tacked on 107 rushing yards (13.4 per game) and two touchdowns on the ground.

Through seven games played, Brandon Aiyuk is averaging 88.6 yards and 5.0 receptions per game to total 620 receiving yards and 35 catches. He's been targeted 52 times, and has two receiving touchdowns.

George Kittle has put up 443 receiving yards and three touchdowns with 32 catches on 43 targets. He's averaging 4.0 receptions and 55.4 yards per game.

Defense

On the defensive side for the 49ers, Fred Warner has powered the unit with 71 tackles, 5.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 2023.

Dre Greenlaw has 1.0 sack to go with 4.0 TFL and 55 tackles.

Nick Bosa has collected 22 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and three sacks this year.

Deommodore Lenoir has 48 tackles and two interceptions on the year.

Jacksonville Betting Info

Jacksonville has covered the spread six times this year (6-2-0).

The Jaguars have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).

This season, Jacksonville games have hit the over four times.

The Jaguars have been underdogs in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

This season, Jacksonville has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Jaguars.

Jaguars Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 228.9 (1,831) 14 Rush yards 112.5 (900) 14 Points scored 24.1 (193) 13 Pass yards against 263.5 (2,108) 30 Rush yards against 79.3 (634) 3 Points allowed 19.5 (156) 8

Jacksonville's Key Players

Offense

This year through eight games, Travis Etienne has churned out 583 rushing yards (leading the Jaguars and sixth in the NFL) and scored seven rushing touchdowns. He averages 72.9 yards per game and 3.9 per attempt (27th in the NFL).

Etienne has also been a piece of the passing game with 266 yards (33.3 per game) on 27 receptions (3.4 per game), while being targeted 35 times. He has one receiving touchdown.

Trevor Lawrence has 1,935 passing yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. His completion percentage is 68.3% and he averages 241.9 yards per game and 7.1 per attempt.

Lawrence also has 216 rushing yards (second on the Jaguars).

In eight games played this season, Christian Kirk has 43 catches (5.4 receptions per game on 7.5 targets per game) for 520 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Calvin Ridley has 33 catches for 451 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He averages 4.1 yards per game in eight games and has been targeted 58 times.

Defense

So far in 2023, Foyesade Oluokun has recorded 4.0 TFL, 92 tackles, and one interception over eight games.

Josh Allen has totaled 9.0 sacks in addition to his 8.0 TFL and 28 tackles through eight games. He's fifth in the NFL in sacks.

Darious Williams has 1.0 TFL, 30 tackles, and three interceptions.

Rayshawn Jenkins ' season stats include 47 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one interception in eight games. He is third on the Jaguars in tackles.

