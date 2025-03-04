National Football League
Sam Darnold, Vikings discussing possible short-term extension
Updated Mar. 4, 2025 10:40 p.m. ET
Jordan Schultz
NFL Insider

The Minnesota Vikings chose not to use the franchise tag on Sam Darnold before Tuesday's deadline, but sources say both sides remain in contact regarding a potential short-term extension.

According to sources close to the situation, the $40.2 million franchise tag was too steep for Minnesota, which believed it would complicate negotiations for a new deal while also limiting its ability to build out the rest of the roster. The Vikings still want Darnold back, but the financials must align.

The question remains whether the two sides can find common ground on a Baker Mayfield-type deal that would be front-loaded for the 27-year-old Darnold and allow the Vikings to get out after one year provided there are no injuries. 

After signing with Minnesota last spring, Darnold registered career highs in every major statistical category and earned his first Pro Bowl selection while leading Minnesota to 14 wins. The timing of his career year was fortuitous, as he's the most coveted QB in free agency and will likely have multiple suitors in the coming week.

He's one of several key free agents Minnesota could see depart this offseason, along with cornerback Byron Murphy, safety Cam Bynum and running back Aaron Jones, among others. A franchise tag for Darnold wouldn't just require $40 million in cash — it would also immediately count against the Vikings' salary cap, making it difficult for them to retain other players.

The club traded up to select Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick of the 2024 draft and remain fully confident in him after a preseason meniscus tear claimed his entire rookie season. The injury required two procedures — the latter being a cleanup. McCarthy lost some weight during recovery but is nearing a full return, per sources.

If Darnold departs, the Vikings are expected to add a veteran alongside McCarthy — with Daniel Jones, who spent the end of last season in Minnesota, being a strong possibility.

Jordan Schultz is an NFL Insider for FOX Sports. He also co-hosts the "Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football?" show. You can follow him on X at @Schultz_Report.

