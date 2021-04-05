Social media reacts to New York Jets trading QB Sam Darnold to Carolina Panthers
A new day has dawned for Sam Darnold.
The New York Jets traded their fourth-year quarterback to the Carolina Panthers for a package of draft picks on Monday.
Darnold, the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, will be headed out of New York as the Jets appear primed to select a new signal-caller with the second overall pick in this year's draft.
Darnold, 23, finished his career in New York with a 13-25 record as the starter, 45 passing touchdowns, 39 interceptions and a 59.8 completion percentage.
The Jets drafted 10 first-round picks from 2010 to 2018, and none of them is left on their roster.
Carolina was known to be searching for an upgrade at quarterback after a disappointing season from starter Teddy Bridgewater. The Panthers also hold the No. 8 selection in the 2021 draft.
Darnold is the latest QB domino to fall so far this offseason, and social media offered plenty of reaction to the news.