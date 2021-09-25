National Football League Saints vs. Patriots odds: How to bet, point spread, picks, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Two of the NFL's top 10 defenses through the first two weeks of the 2021 season collide in Foxborough on Sunday, where the New England Patriots are favored over the New Orleans Saints – but not by much.

Here are the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under and picks from our betting expert on Saints vs. Patriots ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Patriots -2.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Saints +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "The line is 2.5 here because the Patriots are not very dynamic. Mac Jones has only thrown one touchdown in two games.

"But you have a mistake-prone QB against a QB-eater in Belichick. You have a Saints team that looked really discombobulated last week and fell behind at Carolina early. That was my pick of the week last week, Carolina, because I said, how many weeks can you play out of a hotel? You're asking the Saints again to be displaced, which is tough. We're asking a lot of the Saints players to, again, not be at home.

"Mac Jones has the best defense behind him out of all the young quarterbacks. New England has a formula. Defense and no turnovers. If Jones had 10 career starts, this spread is 5. This is a really good number. This to me is as good a number as we had in Week 1 with Carolina. I would go strong with the Patriots."

PICK: Patriots (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

Ready to place your bets? Sign up at FOX Bet right here!

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, a weekly $25,000 contest across college football and, of course, the $1,000,000 NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.