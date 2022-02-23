New Orleans Saints Saints promote Ryan Nielsen, Kris Richard to co-defensive coordinators 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New Orleans Saints are going all-in on defense heading into the 2022 season.

After promoting defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to head coach after Sean Payton stepped down from the position, the Saints are quite literally doubling down at the defensive coordinator position, promoting assistant coaches Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard to the roles of co-defensive coordinators.

Though the use of co-defensive coordinators is something that isn't often seen in the NFL, the Minnesota Vikings implemented co-defensive coordinators for each of the past two seasons under Mike Zimmer before he was fired this offseason. The New England Patriots have also split duties with defensive play calling in recent seasons without naming one particular person to the role of defensive coordinator.

Richard and Nielsen will both be tasked with maintaining a Saints defense that has been among the NFL's elite in recent seasons.

Over the last three seasons, the Saints' defense has ranked fourth in scoring (20.7 PPG) and yards (320.7 YPG), 12th in passing yards (227.8 YPG) and second in rushing defense (92.9 YPG).

They also rank third in interceptions (49) and sacks (142), and second in the NFL in quarterback hit percentage (16.6%).

Over the last three seasons, the Saints have had two games when they have held opponents under 20 yards rushing in a game. The rest of the NFL only has six such games combined during that timespan. They also shut out Tom Brady for the first time in 255 starts during this past season.

These numbers were accumulated under Allen, but Richard and Nielsen have experience working with the defense as well.

Nielsen served as the assistant head coach last season with the Saints, while Richard served as the defensive backs coach.

With the Saints entering a new era, one of potential uncertainty, they are falling back on the side of the ball that has experienced the most success for them of late.

