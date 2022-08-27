New Orleans Saints
Saints OT Trevor Penning suffers torn ligament in foot Saints OT Trevor Penning suffers torn ligament in foot
New Orleans Saints

Saints OT Trevor Penning suffers torn ligament in foot

59 mins ago

The New Orleans Saints will be without their first-round pick, offensive tackle Trevor Penning, for several months, after an MRI revealed that he suffered a torn ligament in his foot. 

There is no official timetable yet, but he is out indefinitely according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Penning injured his foot after 10 snaps in the Saints' last preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Senior Bowl standout from Northern Iowa was competing with James Hurst for a starting spot. The team was hoping he could replace the vacancy left by Terron Armstead, who joined the Miami Dolphins during the offseason.

This is a developing story.

Get more from New Orleans Saints Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 1: Opening lines for every game, picks
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: Opening lines for every game, picks

3 hours ago
NFL signings from USFL tracker: 51 players and counting
United States Football League

NFL signings from USFL tracker: 51 players and counting

3 days ago
49ers, Giants, Ravens move up in Cowherd's adjusted projections
National Football League

49ers, Giants, Ravens move up in Cowherd's adjusted projections

3 days ago
NFL odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team, from Rams to Cowboys
National Football League

NFL odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team, from Rams to Cowboys

4 days ago
NFL odds: Super Bowl lines for every team
National Football League

NFL odds: Super Bowl lines for every team

5 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes