New Orleans Saints Saints OT Trevor Penning suffers torn ligament in foot

The New Orleans Saints will be without their first-round pick, offensive tackle Trevor Penning, for several months, after an MRI revealed that he suffered a torn ligament in his foot.

There is no official timetable yet, but he is out indefinitely according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Penning injured his foot after 10 snaps in the Saints' last preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Senior Bowl standout from Northern Iowa was competing with James Hurst for a starting spot. The team was hoping he could replace the vacancy left by Terron Armstead, who joined the Miami Dolphins during the offseason.

This is a developing story.

