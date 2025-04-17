National Football League Saints RT Ryan Ramczyk retires, reflects on journey from 'welder to All-Pro' Updated Apr. 17, 2025 11:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Ryan Ramczyk will announce the New Orleans Saints' Day 2 picks during the 2025 NFL Draft next week, but now he'll do so as a former player. On Thursday night, the right tackle made a different announcement: His retirement from the NFL.

"What an incredible journey it's been," Ramczyk wrote on social media. "My path to the NFL wasn't a straight line, it wasn't the story most people expect. There were moments when people doubted me, moments when I doubted myself. It's funny how life works out. Sometimes the road less traveled leads to places you never expected, but it ends up being exactly where you were meant to be.

"Today I reflect on all the twists and turns that got me to this point, from technical college to become a ‘welder' to All-Pro in the NFL. As I step into retirement, I'm filled with gratitude for everything this sport has given me."

The Saints drafted Ramczyk in 2017 with the final pick of the first round. He went on to start all 16 games that season at right tackle and became one of the key members, alongside cornerback Marshon Lattimore and running back Alvin Kamara, of New Orleans' instantly successful rookie class.

Ramczyk was later named to three straight All-Pro teams from 2018-20, including a first-team nod in 2019. Though he started all 101 regular-season games in which he appeared, Ramczyk's final years in the NFL were limited because of injury. In fact, he missed the entire 2024 season due to a lingering knee issue.

Still, the 30-year-old did not express any regrets about his career.

"I owe a giant thank you to the game of football, and to the countless coaches and teammates who have supported and challenged me along the way," he wrote.

As Ramczyk alluded to, his journey to the NFL took several turns along the way. He briefly played Division II football at Winona State University before taking a break from football to study welding. He returned to the field at Division III University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he played for two seasons. In 2016, he transferred to Wisconsin and became an All-American in his lone season with the Badgers.

"I'm excited for what the future holds, especially the opportunity to spend more time with my two boys and watch them grow. I'm looking forward to this next chapter in life and am forever grateful. Who Dat for life," he continued.

Ramczyk spent his entire NFL career with the Saints.

