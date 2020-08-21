National Football League
Rivera Diagnosed With Cancer
National Football League

Rivera Diagnosed With Cancer

15 mins ago

The Washington Football Team confirmed reports Thursday that head coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with cancer following a self-check, but that Rivera intends to continue coaching.

"For now, Coach has asked the team keep things business as usual and remain focused, but a 'Plan B' is in place if it is determined that he should take some time off."

Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma located in a lymph node, but it was detected early and is considered "very treatable and curable," per the release.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first broke the news, and revealed a bit more about RIvera's plan of action based on doctor recommendations.

So far, the 58-year-old appears to be in good spirits based on this exchange with Schefter.

While details of the aformentioned "Plan B" haven't been revealed, NFL Network's Ian Rapaport mentioned defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio as a potential fill-in option if treatment takes Rivera away from the team.

Del Rio previously served as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2003-11 and the then-Oakland Raiders from 2015-17.

Hired in January as Washington's head coach, Rivera's been in the game as a player from 1984-1992 and as a coach since 1997.

Rivera's been involved with five different franchises in his coaching career, so it came as little surprise that so many players, coaches and teams relayed their support to the veteran coach.

