Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Exits Game With Ankle Injury Against Titans

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not return for the start of the second half after sustaining an injury on a sack on the final play of the first half.

After being diagnosed with an ankle injury, Jackson remained on the sideline in a knit cap, limping visibly and looking unlikely to re-enter the game. The Ravens officially announced that Jackson is questionable to return to the game.

With the Ravens holding a 24-10 lead over the Titans, keeping Jackson on the bench could be a precautionary move. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was under center to open the second half for the offense with Jackson sidelined.

Prior to the injury, Jackson was having a productive afternoon for the offense. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns while adding 20 yards on the ground to build the early lead.

This story is still developing.