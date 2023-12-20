National Football League Ravens keep Monday Night Football underdog streak alive Updated Dec. 26, 2023 3:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There's been a historic run on Monday Night Football since Nov. 13, as the underdogs have won straight up (SU) in eight consecutive matchups.

The Baltimore Ravens kept the trend going in Week 16, as Lamar Jackson & Co. were 6.5-point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night.

The Ravens rolled to a 33-19 victory, extending the MNF underdog streak to eight in a row.

RELATED: Lamar Jackson new favorite for NFL MVP

ADVERTISEMENT

The "Undisputed" crew discussed the Ravens' win over the 49ers, and Skip Bayless left the night impressed with what he saw from Baltimore.

"All of a sudden, the Ravens walked on to their turf and said, ‘Watch this.' And I thought they bullied the San Francisco bullies in their house on their turf. And that defense is hellaciously hard to deal with because they disguise, and they smash, and they smack."

Richard Sherman also praised Baltimore's defense.

"You can't win a game when you turn the ball over five times," Sherman said. "Their defense was attacking all night, they were swarming. You've got to give them a lot of credit.

"They forced Brock Purdy into bad passes, they tipped the passes away. … But at the end of the day, those are the things that determined the outcome of the game. They played a better game than the San Francisco 49ers [Monday] night."

Ravens handle 49ers On Monday Night Football – Undipusted crew reacts

Keyshawn Johnson echoed Sherman's take.

"The Ravens dominated on both sides of the football. Period. You talk abut dominating," Johnson said. "They physically outplayed the San Francisco 49ers. … I didn't think that they would just physically impose that will on them and dominate them to a whole 'nother level."

Have you found a favorite betting trend in the NFL? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share