National Football League
Ravens' Coach Jesse Minter Dismisses Concern Over Lamar Jackson’s OTA Absence
National Football League

Ravens' Coach Jesse Minter Dismisses Concern Over Lamar Jackson’s OTA Absence

Updated May. 19, 2026 6:25 p.m. ET

Lamar Jackson was absent from a voluntary practice for the Baltimore Ravens, and that usually raises eyebrows.

New coach Jesse Minter didn't seem to be sweating it.

"Lamar’s been one of our leaders of the offseason program, and he had a couple things going on yesterday and today, and I do expect him to be back soon," said Minter, who replaced John Harbaugh after last season. "We’ve had some great conversations. I know when he’s going to be back and again, I’ll probably leave those between me and Lamar."

Jackson's attendance at these types of OTAs has been sporadic over the years. It's hard to say how much that matters, but it's certainly an issue critics have pointed to from time to time. His contract, with two years remaining, has also been a significant topic lately after he and the Ravens did not agree to an extension before the start of free agency. Baltimore instead restructured Jackson's deal to create cap space.

Jackson was at Minter's first minicamp with the Ravens last month.

That camp wasn't open to reporters, but Tuesday's OTA was, and it offered a chance to see how the new coach handled practice on a hot day in Owings Mills. At the end, the team took part in a little game in which players from the offense and defense competed at throwing medicine balls.

Minter said that's part of preparing the team to play well in the most important moments, something the Ravens have struggled with the past few years.

"We end practice every day (with an) ‘At our best when our best is needed’ period, and so that could be anything different. Today, we decided to do a little friendly competition," Minter said. "Right now, you can’t really do the football competition, and so I thought it would be something different, something fun. I try to get guys to not know what’s about to happen and answer the bell when their number’s called, and it’s as simple as that. That’s really all we’re trying to get done with that and make it fun, have the guys pull for each other."

Earlier, there was a scary moment when running back Derrick Henry banged knees with another player and stayed down on the ground for a bit. He was able to resume practicing shortly thereafter.

"The ground felt like a bed for a little while," he said. "And I saw you all (reporters) looking hot and bored, so I was like, ‘I need to give them something to tweet and write about.’"

Reporting by the Associated Press

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