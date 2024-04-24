National Football League
Ravens agree to two-year extension with wide receiver Rashod Bateman
Published Apr. 24, 2024 6:53 p.m. ET

The Baltimore Ravens gave wide receiver Rashod Bateman a two-year contract extension on Wednesday that will keep the 2021 first-round pick with the team through the 2026 season.

The team announced the extension Wednesday, ending speculation about whether the team would trade him. They had until May 2 to decide whether or not to exercise a fifth-year option.

Bateman, drafted 27th overall, instead became the first first-round wide receiver to sign a second contract with the Ravens.

"Congratulations to ‘Bate' and his family," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "This is a good day for the Ravens."

Bateman has 93 catches and four touchdowns in three seasons.

His first two seasons were shortened by injuries that caused him to play only 18 games. Last season, in his first full year, he finished with 32 receptions for 367 yards and one touchdown.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

