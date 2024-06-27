National Football League Randall Cobb's family feeling lucky to escape fire at Nashville home Published Jun. 27, 2024 2:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Randall Cobb and his family are feeling thankful and lucky following a fire at their home in Nashville on Tuesday.

The longtime NFL receiver and his wife, Aiyda, thanked those who reached out to them, sharing that no one in the family was harmed in the fire.

"Thank you for all the love and positive messages," the couple wrote in an Instagram post. "First and foremost, we are all safe and healthy. We got out of the house and I was able to go back in and get our dog, Louie."

The fire at Cobb's house began in the garage and flames were coming out the back of the home by the time crews arrived, the Nashville Fire Department shared with WKRN in Tennessee. While the fire was extinguished, the property inside the garage was destroyed or heavily damaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aiyda Cobb shared in a separate Instagram story earlier in the week that it was a Tesla Charger that caught fire in the family's home. She added that they had to rush out of the home with "nothing but the clothes on our back and no shoes on our feet." The couple shared videos and images of the destroyed car and the damaged items in their garage as part of their Instagram post.

The Cobbs thanked the Nashville Fire Department for their response and "swift action" to extinguish the fire.

"I can't get the image of the brave firefighter getting into position out of my head; he didn't even have water to shoot yet," Randall and Aiyda Cobb wrote. "I truly thought the cars were going to explode and that we would lose him to this tragedy. He is a true hero. Unfortunately we don't know how much, if anything, will be salvageable, but this has been a reminder that nothing is more important than the health of our family.

"We are grateful for our incredible community in Nashville, and the support from our close friends that have given us a temporary roof over our heads and shoulders to lean on."

The final image of the Cobbs' Instagram post featured Aiyda with the couple's three sons. Randall and Aiyda welcomed their third son in March.

Cobb, 33, is currently a free agent after playing with the New York Jets last season. Before that, he played 10 years for the Green Bay Packers. He's also played for the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.

"We are lucky to be alive," Aiyda Cobb wrote in her Instagram story.

share