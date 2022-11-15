National Football League
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have ankle surgery, placed on IR
The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are off to a 3-6 start, good for last in the NFC West. And now, they will be without their top offensive weapon for the foreseeable future. 

Head coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday that superstar wideout Cooper Kupp will have ankle surgery on Wednesday, sidelining him for at least a month.

Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain in the fourth quarter of the Rams' loss to Arizona on Sunday.

On the season, Kupp has 75 receptions (second in the NFL) for 812 yards (fifth) and six scores (tied-fifth).

Last season, en route to being named NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP, Kupp led the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

