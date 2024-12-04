National Football League How many Super Bowls does Tom Brady have? Published Dec. 4, 2024 10:32 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tom Brady is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, and his record in the Super Bowl speaks volumes about his exceptional talent and leadership. With a career spanning over two decades, Brady has achieved a remarkable number of Super Bowl victories, setting the standard for success in the league. In this article, we’ll explore just how many Super Bowls Brady has won and the teams he led to victory.

How many Super Bowls wins does Tom Brady have?

Tom Brady has led his teams to a record-breaking seven Super Bowl victories:

How many Super Bowl appearances does Tom Brady have?

Tom Brady also holds the record for the most Super Bowl appearances, with ten:

2002 (W, New England Patriots)

2004 (W, New England Patriots)

2005 (W, New England Patriots)

2008 (L, New England Patriots)

2012 (L, New England Patriots)

2015 (W, New England Patriots)

2017 (W, New England Patriots)

2018 (L, New England Patriots)

2019 (W, New England Patriots)

2021 (W, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

How many times has Tom Brady won Super Bowl MVP?

Tom Brady has been named the Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player five times:

2002 (New England Patriots)

2004 (New England Patriots)

2015 (New England Patriots)

2017 (New England Patriots)

2021 (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

What other records does Tom Brady hold in Super Bowl history?

Tom holds a plethora of other records in Super Bowl history, with some of the most notable including:

The only starting quarterback to win the Super Bowl for both the AFC and NFC

One of only two starting quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl for two separate teams (Peyton Manning)

Oldest QB to start/win a Super Bowl (43 years, 6 months, 4 days)

