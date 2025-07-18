2025 Denver Broncos Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
The Denver Broncos enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to build on a 10–7 season in 2024, finishing third in the AFC West and earning a wild-card berth before falling 31–7 to the Buffalo Bills. As Denver aims to push deeper into the postseason in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Broncos’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.
Denver Broncos 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 9: Broncos at 49ers – 8:30 p.m. ET
- August 16: Broncos vs. Cardinals – 9:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 23: Broncos at Saints – 1:00 p.m. ET
How will the Broncos do this season?
Ben Arthur predicts that the Broncos will finish the year at 9-8. Here's Arthur:
"The Broncos’ revamped secondary will be a factor against the great quarterbacks the team will face in-division (Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert) and beyond (Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Jordan Love). Quarterback Bo Nix has continuity around him, plus the additions of veteran tight end Evan Engram and second-round rookie running back RJ Harvey in the supporting cast. But this is not the easiest third-place schedule, and teams now have a season’s worth of tape on Nix. Don’t be surprised to see the Broncos finish with a worse record than they did last year, when they won 10 games."
-
-
-
-
