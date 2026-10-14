Rams vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 6

The Arizona Cardinals will visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in a Week 6 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Rams vs. Cardinals at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 18.

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Cardinals @ Rams Odds

Moneyline

Rams: -850

Cardinals: +575

Spread

Rams -12.5: -115

Cardinals +12.5: -105

Over/Under

Over 51.5: -115

Under 51.5: -105

Cardinals @ Rams Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

NFL’s top offense: The Rams lead the league with 424.4 total yards per game, while Matthew Stafford leads all quarterbacks with 1,572 passing yards.

Stafford staying hot: Stafford has thrown for at least 300 yards in four consecutive games, matching the longest streak of his career.

Recent Rams shootouts: Los Angeles’ last two losses featured totals of 56 points against Denver and 71 against Buffalo.

Arizona’s passing game showing life: Jacoby Brissett threw for a season-high 292 yards and three touchdowns against Detroit in Week 5.

Reliable weapons: Puka Nacua averages 112.3 receiving yards per game, Davante Adams has four touchdown catches, and Arizona’s Trey McBride leads the NFL with 42 receptions.

The Pick: Over 51.5

How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals