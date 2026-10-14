National Football League
National Football League
Rams vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 6
Published Oct. 18, 2026 4:05 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Arizona Cardinals will visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in a Week 6 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Rams vs. Cardinals at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 18.
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Moneyline
- Rams: -850
- Cardinals: +575
Spread
- Rams -12.5: -115
- Cardinals +12.5: -105
Over/Under
- Over 51.5: -115
- Under 51.5: -105
From FOX Sports Research:
- NFL’s top offense: The Rams lead the league with 424.4 total yards per game, while Matthew Stafford leads all quarterbacks with 1,572 passing yards.
- Stafford staying hot: Stafford has thrown for at least 300 yards in four consecutive games, matching the longest streak of his career.
- Recent Rams shootouts: Los Angeles’ last two losses featured totals of 56 points against Denver and 71 against Buffalo.
- Arizona’s passing game showing life: Jacoby Brissett threw for a season-high 292 yards and three touchdowns against Detroit in Week 5.
- Reliable weapons: Puka Nacua averages 112.3 receiving yards per game, Davante Adams has four touchdown catches, and Arizona’s Trey McBride leads the NFL with 42 receptions.
How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
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