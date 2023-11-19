National Football League Rams' Sean McVay holds huge betting edge over Seahawks' Pete Carroll Published Nov. 19, 2023 11:16 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Rams opened as a 1.5-point underdog for Sunday's NFC West Division showdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

The line shifted enormously during the week, and the Rams are now 2-point favorites at home against the Seahawks.

Los Angeles (3-6) is favored over Seattle despite the Seahawks being 6-3 and tied for first place with the San Francisco 49ers. Could it be because of the Sean McVay Effect?

Let's look at how McVay has dominated against the Seahawks from a betting perspective.

Since McVay was hired, Carroll and the Seahawks have had just one losing season (7-10 in 2021). But McVay is 10-4 (71.4%) against the spread (ATS) and 9-5 straight up (SU) against Carroll.

McVay, hired as a first-time head coach before the 2017 season, has led the Rams to three NFL West titles, winning Super Bowl LVI after the 2021 season.

The Rams are 4-4-1 ATS this season; the Seahawks are 3-5-1 ATS.

Looking to wager on the game? FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich has you covered. Here are the betting odds and his best bet for the matchup.

"Sean McVay got two weeks to prepare his team, Matthew Stafford 's thumb got much-needed recovery time and receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are healthy and ready to rock," Panayotovich said.

"That's good enough for me. I'll lay the extra five cents (-115) and go Rams moneyline."

PICK: Rams moneyline (-115 at time of pick) to win outright

