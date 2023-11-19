National Football League
Rams' Sean McVay holds huge betting edge over Seahawks' Pete Carroll
Published Nov. 19, 2023 11:16 a.m. ET

The Los Angeles Rams opened as a 1.5-point underdog for Sunday's NFC West Division showdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

The line shifted enormously during the week, and the Rams are now 2-point favorites at home against the Seahawks.

Los Angeles (3-6) is favored over Seattle despite the Seahawks being 6-3 and tied for first place with the San Francisco 49ers. Could it be because of the Sean McVay Effect?

Let's look at how McVay has dominated against the Seahawks from a betting perspective.

Since McVay was hired, Carroll and the Seahawks have had just one losing season (7-10 in 2021). But McVay is 10-4 (71.4%) against the spread (ATS) and 9-5 straight up (SU) against Carroll.

McVay, hired as a first-time head coach before the 2017 season, has led the Rams to three NFL West titles, winning Super Bowl LVI after the 2021 season.

The Rams are 4-4-1 ATS this season; the Seahawks are 3-5-1 ATS.

Looking to wager on the game? FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich has you covered. Here are the betting odds and his best bet for the matchup.

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

"Sean McVay got two weeks to prepare his team, Matthew Stafford's thumb got much-needed recovery time and receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are healthy and ready to rock," Panayotovich said. 

"That's good enough for me. I'll lay the extra five cents (-115) and go Rams moneyline."

PICK: Rams moneyline (-115 at time of pick) to win outright 

