Rams reportedly hire ex-Nebraska coach Scott Frost as analyst

Scott Frost is returning to coaching after nearly two years away.

Frost, who most recently coached Nebraska from 2018-2022, has joined the Los Angeles Rams as an analyst, per multiple reports.

It's Frost's first NFL job after a college coaching career that collapsed at his alma mater after a meteoric rise elsewhere. After working as an Oregon assistant during the Chip Kelly and Mark Helfrich years, including as offensive coordinator on the 2014 team that saw Marcus Mariota win the Heisman and the Ducks play in the inaugural College Football Playoff championship game, Frost became the head coach at UCF.

Three years later, he led the Golden Knights to an undefeated 13-0 season that included a win over Auburn in the Peach Bowl. That made Frost one of the most sought-after head coaches that cycle, but his choice was made simple when Nebraska, where he won two national championships as the Cornhuskers' star quarterback in the 1990s, came calling.

However, Frost's tenure in Lincoln was rocky, and he was fired in 2022 after an upset loss to Georgia Southern dropped his record as Huskers head coach to 16-31. Frost remained out of football the following season, though he appeared occasionally at Arizona State practices last season while living in the Phoenix area. He's reportedly been a frequent presence at Rams training camp this summer.

Frost is the latest of several college coaches to take assistant jobs on Sean McVay's staff. McVay had previously hired current Washington coach Jedd Fisch and former Huskies coach Jimmy Lake (now the Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator) and briefly brought in Kliff Kinsgbury as a consultant after his 2018 firing from Texas Tech.

