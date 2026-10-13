National Football League
Rams Reportedly Make Decision With Struggling Kicker Harrison Mevis
National Football League

Rams Reportedly Make Decision With Struggling Kicker Harrison Mevis

Updated Oct. 13, 2026 2:16 p.m. ET

That's a rough way to go out.

The Los Angeles Rams are releasing kicker Harrison Mevis and have subsequently signed kicker Blake Grupe off the New York Jets' practice squad, NFL Media reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Mevis missed two field goals in the Rams' Monday night overtime loss at home to the Buffalo Bills: a 50-yard field goal on the team's opening possession and a 48-yard field goal in overtime, which was tipped by Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau.

Through five games, Mevis was 14 of 14 on extra-point attempts but 5 of 9 on field goal attempts, including three misses between 40-49 yards out and one from 50-plus yards out.

Harrison MevisWho Is Harrison Mevis?

Mevis went unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, spending time in training camp with the Carolina Panthers before being waived and later kicking for the UFL's Birmingham Stallions. He then spent time with the New York Jets in the summer of 2025 before being released and then signing with the Rams for the 2025 NFL season.

Mevis spent the majority of the 2025 season on the Rams' practice squad, but he did appear in nine games, knocking through 12 of 13 field goal attempts, including going 5 for 6 on kicks between 40-49 yards and making his lone attempt from 50-plus yards. He was also 39 for 39 on extra-point attempts.

Mevis was previously the primary kicker for the Missouri Tigers from 2020-23, leading the SEC with 26 made field goals in 2021 and making 89 of 106 field goal attempts across his collegiate career.

Blake GrupeWho Is Blake Grupe?

As for the Rams' new kicker, Grupe kicked for the New Orleans Saints for two-plus years (2023-25) before being cut and spending the end of the 2025 season with the Indianapolis Colts.

After going 18 of 26 on field goal attempts with the Saints last season, he finished the year 11 of 11 with the Colts. Grupe was waived by the Colts in August and subsequently claimed on waivers by the Jets.

The Rams are 2-3.

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