National Football League
Rams-Buccaneers: NFC divisional round By The Numbers Rams-Buccaneers: NFC divisional round By The Numbers
National Football League

Rams-Buccaneers: NFC divisional round By The Numbers

3 hours ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams are set for a star-studded matchup in the NFC divisional round (3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC).

Shannon Sharpe on Aaron Donald's comments

Shannon Sharpe on Aaron Donald's comments
Shannon Sharpe likes Aaron Donald's confidence heading into the NFC divisional round. When asked about Tom Brady, the Rams' defensive lineman said: "I respect what Brady did in the past, but it's a whole new year."

Here are the numbers that define Rams-Buccaneers.

Matchup: The Rams lead the all-time series 18-9, including the playoffs. This will be the third playoff matchup between the Rams and the Buccaneers, with the Rams winning the first two. The Rams defeated the Bucs 34-24 in Week 3 of the regular season.

The Rams are 23-27 all time in the playoffs (9-16 in road playoff games). The Buccaneers are 11-9 all time in the playoffs (5-3 in home playoff games).

QUARTERBACKS

Matthew Stafford (Rams, first season in L.A., 13th overall)

1: Stafford earned his first career playoff win with the Rams' 34-11 wild-card victory over the Cardinals.

0: In the victory over Arizona, Stafford did not throw an interception for the first time since Week 14. The Rams are 7-0 this season in games in which Stafford does not throw an interception.

Tom Brady (Buccaneers, second season in Tampa, 22nd overall)

35: Brady extended his playoff record for wins for a starting quarterback to 35 with the Bucs' 31-15 wild-card victory over the Eagles.

14-2: Brady is 14-2 in the divisional round of the playoffs. He is seeking his 15th conference championship game. His 14 appearances are already twice as many as Joe Montana's seven, which is the second-most all time.

Nick Wright on Tom Brady retirement rumors

Nick Wright on Tom Brady retirement rumors
With media outlets reporting that Tom Brady may be inching closer to retirement, Nick Wright ponders whether Brady is finally ready to hang up his jersey.

OFFENSE

6: Cooper Kupp recorded five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown during the Rams' win over the Cardinals on Monday. He has now scored a touchdown in six of his past seven games.

1: Against the Cardinals, Odell Beckham Jr. scored the first playoff touchdown of his career. He has scored a TD in six of his nine games with the Rams — including the playoffs — after not scoring in a single game with the Cleveland Browns this season.

9: In the win over the Eagles, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans set a franchise record with nine receptions in a playoff game. He is seven receptions away from passing Warrick Dunn (26) to become the Bucs’ all-time leader in playoff catches.

15: Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski caught his 15th career playoff touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the win over the Eagles. That is the most touchdowns by a quarterback-receiver duo in NFL playoff history.

94: Gronkowski is now third all time in career playoff receptions (94), passing Reggie Wayne. Only Jerry Rice (151) and Julian Edelman (118) have more.

DEFENSE

7.5: Rams outside linebacker Von Miller recorded a sack against the Cardinals, giving him 7.5 career playoff sacks. That is second among active players, trailing only Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (11).

COACHES

4-3: Sean McVay improved to 4-3 in the playoffs as the Rams' head coach, tying John Robinson for the most playoff wins in franchise history. McVay is seeking his second NFC Championship Game appearance.

6-2: Bruce Arians is 6-2 in the playoffs, 5-0 with the Bucs. With another win, Arians will have as many playoff victories (6) with Tampa Bay as all of the other Buccaneers head coaches combined.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Bills-Chiefs: AFC divisional round By The Numbers
National Football League

Bills-Chiefs: AFC divisional round By The Numbers

4 hours ago
NFL odds: Aaron Rodgers' dominance at Lambeau and 49ers-Packers trends
National Football League

NFL odds: Aaron Rodgers' dominance at Lambeau and 49ers-Packers trends

17 hours ago
NFL odds: How to bet Bills-Chiefs, point spread, more
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet Bills-Chiefs, point spread, more

17 hours ago
NFL odds: How to bet 49ers-Packers, point spread, more
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet 49ers-Packers, point spread, more

17 hours ago
NFL odds: Packers are your best bet for the divisional round (and more)
National Football League

NFL odds: Packers are your best bet for the divisional round (and more)

17 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes