Rams-Buccaneers: NFC divisional round By The Numbers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams are set for a star-studded matchup in the NFC divisional round (3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC).
Here are the numbers that define Rams-Buccaneers.
Matchup: The Rams lead the all-time series 18-9, including the playoffs. This will be the third playoff matchup between the Rams and the Buccaneers, with the Rams winning the first two. The Rams defeated the Bucs 34-24 in Week 3 of the regular season.
The Rams are 23-27 all time in the playoffs (9-16 in road playoff games). The Buccaneers are 11-9 all time in the playoffs (5-3 in home playoff games).
QUARTERBACKS
Matthew Stafford (Rams, first season in L.A., 13th overall)
1: Stafford earned his first career playoff win with the Rams' 34-11 wild-card victory over the Cardinals.
0: In the victory over Arizona, Stafford did not throw an interception for the first time since Week 14. The Rams are 7-0 this season in games in which Stafford does not throw an interception.
Tom Brady (Buccaneers, second season in Tampa, 22nd overall)
35: Brady extended his playoff record for wins for a starting quarterback to 35 with the Bucs' 31-15 wild-card victory over the Eagles.
14-2: Brady is 14-2 in the divisional round of the playoffs. He is seeking his 15th conference championship game. His 14 appearances are already twice as many as Joe Montana's seven, which is the second-most all time.
OFFENSE
6: Cooper Kupp recorded five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown during the Rams' win over the Cardinals on Monday. He has now scored a touchdown in six of his past seven games.
1: Against the Cardinals, Odell Beckham Jr. scored the first playoff touchdown of his career. He has scored a TD in six of his nine games with the Rams — including the playoffs — after not scoring in a single game with the Cleveland Browns this season.
9: In the win over the Eagles, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans set a franchise record with nine receptions in a playoff game. He is seven receptions away from passing Warrick Dunn (26) to become the Bucs’ all-time leader in playoff catches.
15: Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski caught his 15th career playoff touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the win over the Eagles. That is the most touchdowns by a quarterback-receiver duo in NFL playoff history.
94: Gronkowski is now third all time in career playoff receptions (94), passing Reggie Wayne. Only Jerry Rice (151) and Julian Edelman (118) have more.
DEFENSE
7.5: Rams outside linebacker Von Miller recorded a sack against the Cardinals, giving him 7.5 career playoff sacks. That is second among active players, trailing only Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (11).
COACHES
4-3: Sean McVay improved to 4-3 in the playoffs as the Rams' head coach, tying John Robinson for the most playoff wins in franchise history. McVay is seeking his second NFC Championship Game appearance.
6-2: Bruce Arians is 6-2 in the playoffs, 5-0 with the Bucs. With another win, Arians will have as many playoff victories (6) with Tampa Bay as all of the other Buccaneers head coaches combined.