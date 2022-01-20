National Football League Rams-Buccaneers: NFC divisional round By The Numbers 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams are set for a star-studded matchup in the NFC divisional round (3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC).

Shannon Sharpe on Aaron Donald's comments Shannon Sharpe likes Aaron Donald's confidence heading into the NFC divisional round. When asked about Tom Brady, the Rams' defensive lineman said: "I respect what Brady did in the past, but it's a whole new year."

Here are the numbers that define Rams-Buccaneers.

Matchup: The Rams lead the all-time series 18-9, including the playoffs. This will be the third playoff matchup between the Rams and the Buccaneers, with the Rams winning the first two. The Rams defeated the Bucs 34-24 in Week 3 of the regular season.

The Rams are 23-27 all time in the playoffs (9-16 in road playoff games). The Buccaneers are 11-9 all time in the playoffs (5-3 in home playoff games).

QUARTERBACKS

Matthew Stafford (Rams, first season in L.A., 13th overall)

1: Stafford earned his first career playoff win with the Rams' 34-11 wild-card victory over the Cardinals.

0: In the victory over Arizona, Stafford did not throw an interception for the first time since Week 14. The Rams are 7-0 this season in games in which Stafford does not throw an interception.

Tom Brady (Buccaneers, second season in Tampa, 22nd overall)

35: Brady extended his playoff record for wins for a starting quarterback to 35 with the Bucs' 31-15 wild-card victory over the Eagles.

14-2: Brady is 14-2 in the divisional round of the playoffs. He is seeking his 15th conference championship game. His 14 appearances are already twice as many as Joe Montana's seven, which is the second-most all time.

Nick Wright on Tom Brady retirement rumors With media outlets reporting that Tom Brady may be inching closer to retirement, Nick Wright ponders whether Brady is finally ready to hang up his jersey.

OFFENSE

6: Cooper Kupp recorded five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown during the Rams' win over the Cardinals on Monday. He has now scored a touchdown in six of his past seven games.

1: Against the Cardinals, Odell Beckham Jr. scored the first playoff touchdown of his career. He has scored a TD in six of his nine games with the Rams — including the playoffs — after not scoring in a single game with the Cleveland Browns this season.

9: In the win over the Eagles, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans set a franchise record with nine receptions in a playoff game. He is seven receptions away from passing Warrick Dunn (26) to become the Bucs’ all-time leader in playoff catches.

15: Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski caught his 15th career playoff touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the win over the Eagles. That is the most touchdowns by a quarterback-receiver duo in NFL playoff history.

94: Gronkowski is now third all time in career playoff receptions (94), passing Reggie Wayne. Only Jerry Rice (151) and Julian Edelman (118) have more.

DEFENSE

7.5: Rams outside linebacker Von Miller recorded a sack against the Cardinals, giving him 7.5 career playoff sacks. That is second among active players, trailing only Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (11).

COACHES

4-3: Sean McVay improved to 4-3 in the playoffs as the Rams' head coach, tying John Robinson for the most playoff wins in franchise history. McVay is seeking his second NFC Championship Game appearance.

6-2: Bruce Arians is 6-2 in the playoffs, 5-0 with the Bucs. With another win, Arians will have as many playoff victories (6) with Tampa Bay as all of the other Buccaneers head coaches combined.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.