Los Angeles Rams 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses
The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Rams will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.
Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET: L
Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 17) vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m.: L
Week 3 (Monday, Sept. 25) at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m.: L
Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 1) at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.: W
Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 8) vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 p.m.: L
Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 15) vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.: W
Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:05 p.m.: W
Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m.: L
Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 5) at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.: L
Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12) BYE
Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 19) vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.: L
Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.: W
Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 3) vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m.: W
Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 10) at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.: W
Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 17) vs. Washington Commanders, 4:05 p.m.: W
Week 16 (Thursday, Dec. 21) vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m.: L
Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) at New York Giants, 1 p.m.: L
Week 18 (Sunday, Jan. 6) at San Francisco 49ers, TBD: L
Final record: 7-10
The Rams play three of their first four games on the road while rolling out a young roster in 2023. Prime time games for Los Angeles include a Monday night game — a Super Bowl rematch on the road against the Bengals — and a Thursday night contest at home against Derek Carr and the Saints. While the Rams are in rebuild mode, they still have one of the best coaches in the business in a properly motivated Sean McVay looking to rebound from an embarrassing 2022 season.
Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams.
