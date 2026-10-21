Raiders vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 7

The Los Angeles Rams will visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a Week 7 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Raiders vs. Rams at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 25.

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Rams @ Raiders Odds

Moneyline

Rams: -218

Raiders: +180

Spread

Rams -4.5: -108

Raiders +4.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 48.5: -118

Under 48.5: -102

Rams @ Raiders Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

The Rams rank third in total offense (401.3 YPG) and lead the NFL in total yardage differential (+644), suggesting they’ve played better than their 2-4 record.

Matthew Stafford has completed 74.7% of his passes for 605 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions over his last two games.

Las Vegas has allowed 36 points per game during its three-game losing streak, with just one takeaway after forcing nine during its 3-0 start.

The Pick: Rams -5.5

How to Watch Raiders vs. Rams