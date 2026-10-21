National Football League
National Football League
Raiders vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 7
Published Oct. 25, 2026 4:25 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Los Angeles Rams will visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a Week 7 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Raiders vs. Rams at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 25.
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Moneyline
- Rams: -218
- Raiders: +180
Spread
- Rams -4.5: -108
- Raiders +4.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 48.5: -118
- Under 48.5: -102
From FOX Sports Research:
- The Rams rank third in total offense (401.3 YPG) and lead the NFL in total yardage differential (+644), suggesting they’ve played better than their 2-4 record.
- Matthew Stafford has completed 74.7% of his passes for 605 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions over his last two games.
- Las Vegas has allowed 36 points per game during its three-game losing streak, with just one takeaway after forcing nine during its 3-0 start.
How to Watch Raiders vs. Rams
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
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