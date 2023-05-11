National Football League Las Vegas Raiders 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses Published May. 11, 2023 8:52 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Raiders will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) — at Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m. PT: L

Week 2: (Sunday, Sept. 17) at Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m. PT: L

Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 24) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 5:20 p.m. PT: L

Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 1) at Los Angeles Chargers, 1:05 p.m. PT: L

Week 5 (Monday, Oct. 9) vs. Green Bay Packers, 5:15 p.m. PT: W

Week 6 ( Sunday, Oct. 15) vs. New England Patriots 1:05 p.m. PT: L

Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) at Chicago Bears, 10 a.m. PT: W

Week 8 (Monday Oct. 30) at Detroit Lions, 5:15 p.m. PT: L

Week 9 ( Sunday, Nov. 5) vs. New York Giants, 1:25 p.m. PT: L

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12) vs. New York Jets, 5:20 p.m. PT: L

Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 19) at Miami Dolphins, 10 a.m. PT: L

Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) vs. Kansas City Chiefs 1:25 p.m. PT: L

Week 13 (BYE)

Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 10) vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:05 p.m. PT: L

Week 15 (Thursday, Dec. 14) vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 5:15 p.m. PT: L

Week 16 (Monday, Dec. 25) Kansas City Chiefs, 10 a.m. PT: L

Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) at Indianapolis Colts, 10 a.m. PT: W

Week 18 (TBD) vs. Denver Broncos, TBD: W

Final record: 4-13

The Raiders are not a particularly talented football team and their record this season will reflect that. The Raiders moved on from Derek Carr, having replaced him with Jimmy Garoppolo, which is a downgrade in the quarterback room. There are also questions about Garoppolo's ability to stay healthy for entire season. He played a majority of games in only two of the five seasons he was the 49ers starter. The Raiders offensive line is suspect, and I worry about their ability to move the ball with that unit, even with Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and new tight end Michael Mayer in the huddle. The Raiders' pass rush should be good but the rest of the defense is not stopping many offenses this season. I just don't think the Raiders will win many games this season.

Geoff Schwartz played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. He is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @GeoffSchwartz .

