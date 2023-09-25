National Football League Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo checked for concussion after loss to Steelers Published Sep. 25, 2023 10:58 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Jimmy Garoppolo was evaluated for a concussion after the Raiders' 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

When Garoppolo was injured wasn't clear because news of the concussion was announced after coach Josh McDaniels' post-game news conference.

However, Garoppolo was wobbly after a sack late in the first half by T.J. Watt. He also appeared to injure his ankle on that play, so it's possible a concussion didn't occur then.

Garoppolo was never evaluated for a concussion during the game and played throughout. Garoppolo nearly rallied the Raiders from a 23-7 deficit. He passed for 324 yards and two touchdowns, but was intercepted three times.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

