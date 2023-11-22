National Football League Raiders pass-rusher Maxx Crosby held out of practice due to knee injury Published Nov. 22, 2023 8:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby didn't practice Wednesday because of a knee injury, putting his status in question for when Las Vegas hosts AFC West rival Kansas City on Sunday.

Crosby typically has been listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesdays and hasn't missed a game this season.

Not having one of the NFL's top pass-rushers would be a significant blow for the Raiders against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' sixth-ranked passing offense. Crosby is tied for fifth with 10 1/2 sacks, the third time in five seasons he's reached double figures.

The Raiders are taking Thursday off for Thanksgiving, so the players don't return to practice until Friday.

Cornerback Amik Robertson (concussion) participated in practice and left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) was limited.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

