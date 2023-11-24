National Football League Raiders DE Maxx Crosby doubtful to play vs. Chiefs because of knee injury Published Nov. 24, 2023 7:51 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is doubtful because of a knee injury for Sunday's home game against the Kansas City Chiefs, potentially costing Las Vegas its top defensive weapon against one of the NFL's best quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes.

"Getting treatment around the clock," Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce said before practice Friday. "A guy that plays every snap, you've got to take care of him. One thing about him, if he can be there Sunday, he'll be there."

Crosby is tied for fifth in the NFL with 10 1/2 sacks, the third time in five seasons has reached double figures.

He isn't the only notable injury concern for the Raiders, who listed as questionable left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder), linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) and safeties Marcus Epps (neck) and Roderic Teamer (hamstring).

The Chiefs will be without wide receiver Mecole Hardman (thumb) and running back Jerick McKinnon (groin). Kansas City coach Andy Reid said Hardman could be out longer than this game.

The Raiders returned to practice Friday after taking Thanksgiving off.

"Those guys are deserving, our staff, our building is deserving of a day off to be with their family," Pierce said. "Thanksgiving is the day that if you come in for half the day, where is your mind at anyway? It's at home. I knew where I wanted to be at one o'clock, so why not just get our work done early in the week which we did, have a good Wednesday, which we did."

