Raiders coach Josh McDaniels has 'no anxiety' over Jimmy Garoppolo's injury
Updated Jun. 1, 2023 7:53 p.m. ET

Josh McDaniels isn't sweating Jimmy Garoppolo's current injury situation.

The Las Vegas Raiders head coach downplayed any concerns about the team's new quarterback, who isn't participating in offseason workouts after having surgery on his left foot in March when he signed with the team.

"I have no anxiety," McDaniels told reporters Thursday. "You guys may have anxiety. I have no anxiety."

News of Garoppolo's foot surgery broke last week when organized team activities (OTAs) began. A couple of days later, it was reported that the contract Garoppolo signed in March included a waiver and release clause that would allow the team to release him without charge if he doesn't pass a physical.

It's been reported that Garoppolo will be out until at least the start of training camp. McDaniels was also non-committal about a potential return date.

"I'm not going to put a timeline or a day on anything," McDaniels said. 

However, the Raiders head coach remains confident that Garoppolo's foot injury won't be an issue.

"I don't worry about the things I can't control," McDaniels added. "I have very good information that tells me that we're going to be fine, you know what I mean? So again, nothing has happened that would've changed that, so that's why I feel that way."

Garoppolo injured his left foot in December 2022 with the San Francisco 49ers. It was initially feared that he would need surgery, as it was believed to be a Lisfranc fracture. But a follow-up determined he didn't need surgery, and Garoppolo hoped to be available for the Super Bowl prior to the 49ers' eventual loss in the NFC Championship Game.

When the 49ers let Garoppolo's contract expire, the Raiders pounced on the opportunity to sign him. They gave him a three-year, $67.5 million deal with $33.75 million guaranteed prior to losing his signing bonus. 

The Raiders reshaped their quarterback room this offseason, adding Garoppolo, as well as signing journeyman Brian Hoyer and drafting Aidan O'Connell in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The lack of a clear starting quarterback option outside of Garoppolo led many to ponder in recent days if Tom Brady, who agreed to a stake of ownership in the Raiders earlier in May, would unretire and play for the Silver and Black. The idea was short-lived, as Brady shot down any rumors of him possibly returning to play again Thursday.

