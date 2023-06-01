National Football League
Tom Brady shuts down comeback talk: 'I'm certain I'm not playing again'
Published Jun. 1, 2023

No, Tom Brady isn't playing football again. 

The seven-time Super Bowl winner reaffirmed that he's done playing on Thursday. 

"I'm certain I'm not playing again, so I've tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that 'cause I've already told people that lots of times," Brady told Sports Illustrated.

Just a couple of weeks after Brady agreed to purchase a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, it was reported that Jimmy Garoppolo needed a waiver to pass his physical after he signed with the team in March. Garoppolo needed foot surgery and the Raiders could waive the quarterback without charge if he fails a physical during the season. 

In addition to joining Mark Davis' ownership group with the Raiders (which is still pending league approval), Brady is set to join FOX Sports in 2024 as a game analyst.

"I'm looking forward to my broadcasting job at FOX next year," Brady said. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders and we're in the process of that along with other different things that I'm a part of professionally."

Brady is also looking forward to spending more time with his three kids and the rest of his family. 

"In my personal life, just spending as much time with my kids as I possibly can and seeing them grow up and support the different things they have going on," Brady said. "That's a very important job. And I take them all very seriously."

The 45-year-old announced his definitive retirement from football on Feb. 1 of this year.

National Football League
Tom Brady
Las Vegas Raiders
