Quarterback Contingent

As the world prepares to adjust to the New England Patriots starting a quarterback not named Tom Brady, Bill Belichick has thrown a new wrinkle into the mix.

On Wednesday, the Pats head coach didn't rule out the possibility of a platoon at the position, involving Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

When asked about the idea of using multiple quarterbacks, Belichick didn't pooh-pooh the benefits of a committee-style approach for QBs with different skillsets.

"It might. I always say I'll do what I think is best for the team, what gives us the best chance to win. So, whatever that is, I would certainly consider that. If it's run unbalanced line or double unbalanced line or 23 personnel – whatever it is, if it helps us win, then I would consider anything."

Newton joined the team on July 8 on a 1-year deal, while Stidham has a year under his belt after being drafted in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, Hoyer is back in the fold for a third stint, having previously suited up for New England from 2009-11 and 2017-18.

While the unusual approach might have legs in the midst of an unconventional offseason and a year with no preseason, FOX Sports NFL analyst Mark Schlereth isn't buying it.

"There's an old saying – if you have two (QBs), you don't have one. I believe they will settle on a quarterback. It's going to take a little bit of time to see exactly who that guy is, but there is no way, in my mind, that Bill Belichick is going to allow his football team to rotate three different quarterbacks."

Colin Cowherd also believes it's smoke and mirrors from Belichick:

With less than a month to go before their season-opener against the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots are keeping their options open.

Who will take the snaps in Week 1?

We'll find out on Sept. 13.

