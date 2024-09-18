QB Jordan Love practices with Packers as he continues recovery from knee injury
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love practiced Wednesday for the first time since injuring his left medial collateral ligament in a season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Love participated in the brief portion of the practice that was open to reporters. Love hadn't practiced at all last week and didn't play Sunday in a 16-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, which marked the first game he had missed since taking over as Green Bay's starting quarterback last season.
He hurt his knee on the third-to-last play of the Packers' Sept. 6 season opener in Brazil.
The Packers (1-1) visit the Tennessee Titans (0-2) on Sunday.
If Love isn't able to play Sunday, Packers backup quarterback Malik Willis would take the field to face his former team. The Packers acquired Willis from Tennessee for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick in a trade that was announced Aug. 27.
Willis went 12 of 14 for 122 yards with his first career touchdown pass and no turnovers against Indianapolis while also running for 41 yards on six carries as the Packers used a run-heavy approach in Love's absence. The Packers ran 53 times for 261 yards, posting their highest output in rushing yards since 2003 and their largest total in carries since 1978.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
