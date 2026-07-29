Q&A With Chad Ochocino Johnson: Who Complains About Madden Ratings? Surprise Teams For '26?

As NFL teams open training camps this week, there are significant football numbers being unveiled. Yes, EA Sports celebrated "Madden NFL 27 Ratings Week," with a few elite players earning the rare 99 rating and everyone else complaining.

The target of their disappointment is former Bengals receiver Chad Ochocinco Johnson, who made six Pro Bowls in a colorful 11-year NFL career and has found a second chapter as a "ratings adjuster" for EA Sports, traveling to games and scouting players in person for his role in choosing their rating.

Johnson took a few minutes to talk with FOX Sports about the seriousness and silliness of football video game ratings and his readiness to back up his numbers when players take issue. Chomping on a cigar and wearing an MLS soccer jacket, he talked about everything from a penchant for generous tipping to his favorite receivers to the World Cup and his love of McDonald's.

What is your phone like on a day like today when players find out their ratings for the year?

Johnson: In the past, when they didn't have someone that was in charge of the ratings, they could be upset. They could complain. You can't complain to me, because I can pull up and show you exactly what you are. I can show you why you're an 82. You see, this game, where you disappear because you're playing against one of the better players in the NFL. That's why you're rated where you are.

Can you do it week in and week out against the best? You disappear; that's why you're not rated high. There's a reason Myles Garrett is a f---ing 99. I'm a former player that played at a very high level and was elite at what he did. This is why you're rated where you are: you disappear in f---ing games.

I don't want you to name specific names, but is there a position that might complain the most about ratings?

Johnson: Every position complains. I'm not going to call out names, but especially skill-position DBs and receivers. Oh man, yeah. The funny thing about this is a great thing: You have 17 weeks to show me otherwise. You have 17 weeks to show me and don't disappear. Listen, I understand you're going to drop the ball as a defensive back. You're going to get beat. It happens. I don't care who you are; it shouldn't happen often.

But you can appreciate how much these numbers actually mean to players.

Johnson: It meant something to me, because I'm a huge gamer. That's a reflection of who I am. Your ratings numbers are a reflection of what you do on the field. That's why it means so much.

Your title is ratings adjuster. How much adjusting can you do based on your own opinion? Up or down a point? Two?

Johnson: Yeah, I would say so. I think my input when it comes to adjusting, outside of those who are above my pay grade, my input matters, because I actually played the game. Not saying they're not worthy of being able to analyze and make decisions based on what they can also see. Our eyes are one and the same.

Even if you haven't played the game, you can see: You know what? This guy, he's not really what he thinks he is, and this is why. Having me in there to give that input, it pays dividends. Everything is fair, based on where everyone is rated right now. If you don't like where you're rated, show me on Sunday.

You get to take very seriously something that's still just a video game. Do you enjoy how seriously some people take it?

Johnson: Absolutely, because it's more than just a video game. Your production is based on how you get paid, so we base your production on your rating as well. It might just be a video game to some, but to some, it's a serious matter.

I know the 99s are elite, and you're careful in how you give them out. Who is someone who doesn't have a 99 this year, but is closest?

Johnson: Easy, the quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes (93 rating this year). [Matthew] Stafford and [Josh] Allen are the only two [99s] this year. Mahomes, Lamar Jackson (94 overall), of course. Can you get it done in the playoffs where it matters most?

Some receivers should very well be back in the conversation. Justin Jefferson (94 overall), now you have a quarterback. The inconsistency at play at the quarterback position is why you're not rated where you once were. Puka Nacua (98) has a chance this year to be a 99 at some point because he is really good. His body of work is phenomenal.

You're on the road for 18 weeks straight during the season. Your schedule isn't set yet, but what's that like for you?

Johnson: I'm ready for it. I'm excited. I love it, because it allows me to still be around the game. It still allows me to be integrated into

the game in some sort.

Anyone who follows you on social media knows how generous you are, leaving $1,000 tips at nearly any restaurant. When did that start, and why is it still so important for you to help people out like that?

Johnson: That started for me back in 2001, when I first came into some money. I remember at times not being able to tip as much as I'd like in high school, going to IHOP, going to Denny's, hearing their stories on how the service industry or minimum wage wasn't enough. It wasn't a livable wage in general, and everybody, they say, 'Well, get a better job,' not understanding how difficult it is for certain people based on their circumstances to for one, have transportation for a better job. Everybody's in unfortunate situations they can't control.

What I can control is the man upstairs being able to bless me in abundance, and me being able to make sure I'm going to make this individual's day. I started the $1,000 tipping in 2001, and I've been doing it now for the past 25 years. Shannon [Sharpe] and I had a funny argument on "Nightcap" about this. He tips based on service, and a lot of people jumped on me about, "Well, if the service is bad, I'm not tipping." The first thing I say is we've lived in this world a very long time, and we've all dealt with some goddamn idiots. So there's no telling what this server had to deal with before you. I'm always tipping $1,000 because you never know what the person had to go through, had to deal with before you got there.

Do you think servers know who you are now? Are they fighting to get your table at places?

Johnson: I like when they're not aware, but sure, especially when I'm in Miami and when I'm in Cincinnati, I go to restaurants, and they already know what's coming. I just left Charlotte after two days. They had no idea, but they knew once I left. It's something I will always continue to do as long as the man upstairs continues to bless me. I will always do that.

I know you're a huge soccer fan, and you make a point to get to the biggest games. If I give you a chance to brag, who are the elite soccer players you've been able to meet in person?

Johnson: That's easy. Multiple times, obviously the two best in the world, the GOATs, depending on who you ask, would be Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. I've met them since Messi was a baby. Not a literal baby, but at Barcelona, I was there when he debuted. Ronaldinho and I have met. We're friends now. Cristiano and I are friends since he was at Sporting Lisbon. [Mario] Balotelli, [Paul] Pogba, [Gerard] Piqué, Marcelo. Oh, my goodness! The list goes on and on. Son Heung-Min, meeting one of my favorite South Korean players who played for Tottenham. Sol Campbell, Thierry Henry, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic.

Oh, my goodness. Samuel Eto'o. Let me think. Neymar, obviously. Brazilian Ronaldo, who I've met twice; he doesn't speak good English, but "That's Ocho, I know his face." Kaka and I became friends when he was here at Orlando City. Antoine Griezmann, who played at Atletico and for the French national team, he's now at Orlando City and I know him extremely well. Just to name a few. Every offseason, as soon as the season ends, I just leave and go to Europe and I hop from city to city. Because of me being with Reebok or when I was with Nike, they bridge the gap to meet the players easily.

Chad Johnson caught up with Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP via Getty Images)

How proud were you of how the United States handled hosting a World Cup?

Johnson: It was beautiful. It was beautiful. The fact that we did such a phenomenal job, Gianni [Infantino] having the World Cup here in the U.S. and all the parties and power that be were involved, converted a lot of people into loving the game of soccer. It's so difficult for us to appreciate here because we have so many other sports to choose from, but getting a better cultural aspect on how good and how awesome those games could be, especially for those able to attend matches in person.

Listen, we love our sports here. We think we're crazy about them. They went crazy in New York about the Knicks winning a championship. Go to a regular game in Europe. We got a small sample size, an appetizer of what it's like for them culturally when it comes to the beautiful game. I think it was a great thing and we converted a lot of fans. I think the MLS will take over from here, continuing to grow the game here in the States.

Unrelated: How many days out of 365 in a year are you eating at McDonald's?

Johnson: Honestly, maybe 362. I just call that a fasting day.

Always the same McDonald's?

Johnson: Any time I'm in Miami, it's the same McDonald's. When I'm in Cincinnati, it's the same McDonald's over in Covington. When I travel, it's a little bit different. Wherever the closest one is to the hotel, that's where I frequent. I do eat other things.

What do you think of this year's Bengals? The offense will be great, but what about the defense?

Johnson: That's the problem. With the concerns, I'm hoping those voids are filled. Having Brian Cook come in, Dexter Lawrence to help with the run, we have some young linebackers who played somewhat well, had their ups and downs as rookies. I'm looking for them to make that next step. I'm excited for us.

I'm not worried about us offensively. I'm worried about us defensively, and our defense has been our Achilles heel for a very long time. If we can have a good year defensively and we score 35 or 30 a game like we already did, if we don't allow the other team to score 40, I'm happy. I don't know what's going to happen. I know we made the improvements necessary to give us the best chance to win.

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You had one year with the Patriots. What's your favorite Tom Brady story?

Johnson: My favorite Tom Brady story, I can't even tell. It's just personal. Athletes confide in you in a way that it would never get out, and that's something that you would never tell. But Tommy, Tommy is awesome, man. He's one of those guys you see on TV. To see him as a quarterback, it's like if God said, "You know what, I'm going to make the perfect person." Not only a person, the perfect football player that people can look up to. It is him, man. Words can't describe what Tom means to me, not as a teammate but as a friend.

Who are your top five receivers in today's NFL?

Johnson: That's easy. I'm always putting Uno first. Ja'Marr Chase always goes first. Justin Jefferson would be 2. Three is tricky. I'm going to slash it between Puka Nacua and JSN (Jaxon Smith-Njigba). The four and five get tricky because there are so many people worthy of that slot. We could go CeeDee Lamb. The way George Pickens played last year, we could put George there as well.

What about A.J. Brown? What about DeVonta Smith? You know, it's so tough. I'm just going to name those four, because there are so many others that are worthy, and I'm not trying to piss anybody off.

Last year, you were way ahead in picking the Panthers to win their division. Who are your breakout teams for 2026?

Johnson: That's a great question. Can I go out on a limb and say the New York Jets? I'm not sure that limb is as sturdy as it was last year when I said the Bears and Panthers and stood on a table and beat my chest about them. They did exactly what I said they were going to do. I want to say the Jets. I think Aaron Glenn, in his second year, has a tremendous amount of change offensively, having a quarterback in Geno Smith with the arm talent like no other up there with Matt Stafford and Aaron Rodgers, regardless of what people may think about it. Garrett Wilson should have a year, and then for them to steer that ship, changing some of the bad tastes people have had in their mouths over the years.