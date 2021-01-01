National Football League Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5: Week 17 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Colin Cowherd is looking for a winning week to finish his Blazin' 5 record above .500 for the season (37-36-2).

Let's check out what Colin is predicting in his picks against the spread for Week 17 of the NFL season, with all odds via FOX Bet.

New York Giants (+1.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas defense has steadily improved in recent weeks, but still sits last in rushing yards (161.1), 26th in yards per game (389.8) and 30th in points (30.0).

In addition, The Big D has allowed at least 30 points in eight games this year, and given up 120 points off turnovers, a league-high.

Daniel Jones will face that porous Cowboys defense, and Jones hasn’t thrown an interception in his last five starts, after throwing nine through his first eight games.

Carolina Panthers (+6.5) vs. New Orleans Saints

The Panthers are 4-1 in their last five games against the spread, and they own eight losses this year by just one possession.

And Carolina's defense is stout, tied for the fourth-most takeaways in the league (22), with their turnover differential tied for fourth-best (+6).

The Saints' fourth-ranked rushing defense (95.2) has showed some cracks as of late, giving up 171.7 yards on the groynd in the last three weeks.

Tennessee Titans (-7.5) at Houston Texans

Houston is on a four-game losing streak, and the defense is in shambles.

The Texans rank last in total takeaways (8) and 30th in yards allowed per game (411.7).

Meanwhile, the Titans' offense ranks top 5 in yards per game (390.1), rushing yards (160.1) and points (30.0).

San Francisco 49ers (+6.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Niners defense is sneaky good – top 5 in third down conversion percentage (35.6%), passing yards allowed (211.2), and total yards per game (316.7).

Meanwhile, Seattle’s offense is struggling to identify itself.

Quarterback Russell Wilson ranks second in touchdowns (38), but has 14 giveaways in the last 10 games – only Denver's Drew Lock has more.

And there's good news for San Francisco, as top offensive weapon George Kittle is back after returning last week against the Cardinals.

Philadelphia Eagles (+2.5) vs. Washington Football Team

All the Washington Football Team needs to do is win, and the NFC East title is there's, but this is the NFC East, after all.

Washington has lost two consecutive games with quarterback Alex Smith unable to play, and his status is still questionable for Sunday.

While the Eagles are 8-4 against the spread as a home underdog, and Philadelphia is one of only five teams in the NFL with more than 45 sacks.

