National Football League Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Unreal Super Bowl LIX Rings That Include Wings Published Jul. 19, 2025 12:58 p.m. ET

The Philadelphia Eagles unveiled their Super Bowl LIX rings at the team's ring ceremony on Friday night — and they're sharp and large, to say the least.

On the top of the ring is Philadelphia's logo with a pair of Super Bowl trophies, representing the franchise's two Super Bowl triumphs: Super Bowl LII (2017 NFL season) and Super Bowl LIX (2024 NFL season).

One side of the ring has a player's individual number and last name on top of Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia's home stadium, with their respective signatures also included. Another side of the ring lists the scores of each of the Eagles' four playoff wins.

Meanwhile, the ring has wings, with "YOU CAN'T BE GREAT WITHOUT" engraved on the left wing and "THE GREATNESS OF OTHERS" engraved on the right wing.

Philadelphia defeated the Green Bay Packers (22-10), Los Angeles Rams (28-22) and NFC East-rival Washington Commanders (55-23) before taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX (40-22), which came two years after the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Quarterback and two-time Pro Bowler Jalen Hurts was the MVP of Super Bowl LIX.

Elsewhere, superstar running back Saquon Barkley, who spent the first six years of his career with the NFC East-rival New York Giants, rushed for an NFL-high 2,005 yards on a career-high 5.8 yards per carry in the regular season, becoming the ninth player in NFL history to post 2,000 rushing yards in a single season. Barkley then set the NFL record for combined rushing yards in a single season (regular season plus postseason), finishing with 2,504 yards on the ground.

On the other side of the ball, linebacker Zack Baun totaled 151 combined tackles and five forced fumbles, while fellow linebacker Nakobe Dean totaled 128 combined tackles. Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson had a team-high six interceptions, while rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean had a pick-six in Super Bowl LIX.

In total, the Eagles were seventh in the NFL with 27.2 points and eighth with 367.2 total yards per game. Defensively, they were first with 278.4 total yards surrendered and second with 17.8 points surrendered per game. Philadelphia had six players earn Pro Bowl honors: Barkley, Baun, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, guard Landon Dickerson, offensive tackle Lane Johnson and center Cam Jurgens.

The Eagles the 2025 regular season at home against the NFC East-rival Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4.

