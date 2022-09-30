National Football League Patriots QB Mac Jones ruled out vs. Packers 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Patriots won't have their starting quarterback available when they face the Packers on Sunday.

The Boston Herald reported Friday that Mac Jones' high-ankle sprain was reacting well to the treatment, and the second-year QB could be a game-time decision for the Week 4 matchup. However, backup Brian Hoyer was still "expected" to start, the report added.

Now, Hoyer officially steps into the role.

Jones returned to practice Friday after being sidelined the rest of the week.

Despite missing the first two practices of the week, Jones was telling teammates not to count him out from playing on Sunday, the NFL Network reported Thursday.

Jones suffered what was described as a "pretty severe" high-ankle sprain following a hit from Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell in Week 3 that would typically require surgery, ESPN reported Monday. But Jones reportedly sought a second opinion.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday Jones' ankle was progressing well over the previous 48 hours. When asked about any more specifics as to how long Jones would be out or if he would get surgery, Belichick constantly said they're handling the situation "day-by-day."

Mac Jones' ankle injury Dr. Matt Provencher, FOX Sports' injury expert, discusses Mac Jones suffering a potential high ankle sprain and said that he could potentially miss "two to four weeks".

The Patriots have gone 11-9 in games Jones has started in his young career. The second-year QB has struggled though to open the season, throwing for 786 yards with three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and five interceptions with a 76.2 passer rating.

Hoyer has lost his last 11 starts and hasn't started a game since Week 4 of the 2020 season, when he filled in for Cam Newton against the Kansas City Chiefs.

