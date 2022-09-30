National Football League
Patriots QB Mac Jones reportedly not ruled out vs. Packers
Patriots QB Mac Jones reportedly not ruled out vs. Packers

37 mins ago

The Patriots might have their starting quarterback available when they face the Packers on Sunday. 

Mac Jones' high-ankle sprain is reacting well to the treatment and he could be a game-time decision for the Week 4 matchup, The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian reported Friday. However, backup Brian Hoyer is still "expected" to start, Guregian added.

Jones returned to practice Friday after being sidelined the rest of the week. Whether he'll be a full or limited participant remains unclear. 

Despite missing the first two practices of the week, Jones was telling teammates not to count him out from playing on Sunday, the NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Thursday.

Jones suffered what was described as a "pretty severe" high-ankle sprain following a hit from Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell in Week 3 that would typically require surgery, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. But Jones reportedly sought a second opinion.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that Jones' ankle was progressing well over the previous 48 hours. When asked about any more specifics as to how long Jones would be out or if he would get surgery, Belichick constantly said that they're handling the situation "day-by-day."

Dr. Matt: Patriots' Mac Jones could miss '2-4 weeks' with a possible high ankle sprain

Dr. Matt: Patriots' Mac Jones could miss '2-4 weeks' with a possible high ankle sprain
Dr. Matt Provencher discusses New England Patriots' QB Mac Jones suffering a potential high ankle sprain and said that he could potentially miss "2-4 weeks".

The Patriots have gone 11-9 in games Jones has started in his young career. The second-year QB has struggled though to open the season, throwing for 786 yards with three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and five interceptions with a 76.2 passer rating.

Hoyer has lost his last 11 starts and hasn't started a game since Week 4 of the 2020 season, when he filled in for Cam Newton against the Kansas City Chiefs

