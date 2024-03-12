Patrick Queen reportedly agrees to three-year, $41M deal with Steelers
Linebacker Patrick Queen has agreed to a three-year, $41 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Queen spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens. The 24-year-old linebacker was named to his first Pro Bowl after setting a career-high in tackles (133) and tying his career-high in pass breakups (six) last season.
Queen has racked up three 100-plus combined tackle seasons, while never missing a game in his career thus far.
The Steelers are coming off a 10-7 season that saw them get eliminated in the wild-card round. Pittsburgh recently signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson on a one-year contract.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 NFL free-agency grades: Evaluating every major signing so far
Saquon Barkley agrees to sign three-year deal with Eagles
Kirk Cousins agrees to sign four-year, $180 million deal with Falcons
-
2024 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, best players available
Russell Wilson's career has risen and fallen. Can he rise again with Steelers?
Saquon Barkley's departure from Giants to Eagles is the right move for all parties
-
Ex-Raiders RB Josh Jacobs reportedly agrees to sign with Packers
49ers plan to release Arik Armstead, team's longest-tenured player
2024 NFL Draft QB rankings: Caleb Williams leads top 10 prospects
-
2024 NFL free-agency grades: Evaluating every major signing so far
Saquon Barkley agrees to sign three-year deal with Eagles
Kirk Cousins agrees to sign four-year, $180 million deal with Falcons
-
2024 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, best players available
Russell Wilson's career has risen and fallen. Can he rise again with Steelers?
Saquon Barkley's departure from Giants to Eagles is the right move for all parties
-
Ex-Raiders RB Josh Jacobs reportedly agrees to sign with Packers
49ers plan to release Arik Armstead, team's longest-tenured player
2024 NFL Draft QB rankings: Caleb Williams leads top 10 prospects