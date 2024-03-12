National Football League Patrick Queen reportedly agrees to three-year, $41M deal with Steelers Published Mar. 12, 2024 2:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Linebacker Patrick Queen has agreed to a three-year, $41 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Queen spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens. The 24-year-old linebacker was named to his first Pro Bowl after setting a career-high in tackles (133) and tying his career-high in pass breakups (six) last season.

Queen has racked up three 100-plus combined tackle seasons, while never missing a game in his career thus far.

The Steelers are coming off a 10-7 season that saw them get eliminated in the wild-card round. Pittsburgh recently signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson on a one-year contract.

