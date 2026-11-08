Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Takes Rough Hit, But Remains In Game vs. Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs' season almost took a turn for the worse on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes suffered an elbow injury on his throwing arm late in the first half of Sunday's game against the New York Jets. The injury occurred when Mahomes was strip-sacked by Jets edge rusher David Bailey.

Mahomes was in immediate pain after the play, taking a few moments to leave the field as he was in clear agony. He went to the sideline and still appeared to be in pain, taking practice throws as trainers evaluated him.

However, Mahomes didn't miss a snap. He was back on the field after the Jets missed a field goal that could've given them the lead before halftime, and helped the Chiefs move down the field in the final seconds of the first half. He completed a 12-yard pass before rushing for a 7-yard gain on that possession, setting Kansas City up for a field goal that Harrison Butker missed.

Mahomes completed 11 of 16 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of Sunday's game. He's been playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the league again this season as well, after suffering an ACL tear last year. Entering Sunday's game, Mahomes had thrown for 1,795 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions with a 99.7 passer rating.